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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Latest Updates: TCS Advises Work From Home for Nashik Staff Amid Religious Conversion Row, Women’s Groups Stage Protest

TCS Nashik Latest Updates: TCS Advises Work From Home for Nashik Staff Amid Religious Conversion Row, Women’s Groups Stage Protest

TCS Nashik Latest Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday told its Nashik employees to work from home amid religious conversion row.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday told its Nashik employees to work from home amid religious conversion row. Photo: X/@TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday told its Nashik employees to work from home amid religious conversion row. Photo: X/@TCS

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 15:14:25 IST

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TCS Nashik Latest Updates: TCS Advises Work From Home for Nashik Staff Amid Religious Conversion Row, Women’s Groups Stage Protest

TCS Nashik Latest Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday told its Nashik employees to work from home for their safety. The move was taken to ensure their convenience and protection, sources said. This comes amid an ongoing investigation where there are allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the Nashik office.

Earlier in the day, several women held a ‘Ranragini Jan Akrsoh’ bike rally to raise the issues of alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik office.

BJP MLA Devayani Farande says, “Pressuring Hindu girls to hold roza and offer namaz, raping them, and converting them is against the Constitution of India. Such individuals should have their nationality revoked. They should be charged with treason and sentenced to death. Their property should be sealed, and bulldozer action should be taken over their homes..

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According to the ongoing police investigation, the accused in the Nashik harassment case at the TCS branch had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged ‘mastermind’ who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 ‘suspicious’ call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions too.

According to police, the HR manager repeatedly told the victims to drop the matter and failed to take any concrete steps despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in the office.

Total 9 cases have been registered regarding the case, 1 case being at Deolali camp police station and 8 others at Mumbai Naka. A total of 9 complaints, including 1 man has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwini Chainani, Operations Manager of the company, was also presented before the Court and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has ordered an internal investigation too, calling such allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing.”

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the “utmost seriousness”, and action has already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” the statement said, adding that a thorough probe is underway to establish facts and identify all individuals responsible. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: No Bindi, Tilak, But Hijab Allowed? Lenskart Under Fire Over Grooming Policy, Founder Peyush Bansal Admits Lapses, Says, ‘We Apologise…’

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Tags: NASHIKReligious ConversionSEXUAL HARRASMENTtcs

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TCS Nashik Latest Updates: TCS Advises Work From Home for Nashik Staff Amid Religious Conversion Row, Women’s Groups Stage Protest
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TCS Nashik Latest Updates: TCS Advises Work From Home for Nashik Staff Amid Religious Conversion Row, Women’s Groups Stage Protest
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