Teachers' Day 2025: All You Need To Know About Date, Theme And Traditions In India

Teachers’ Day 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day honours teachers’ role in shaping society through cultural events, tributes, and student-led activities

Honouring the guiding light of education – a teacher (Photo: AI)
Honouring the guiding light of education – a teacher (Photo: AI)

Published: September 4, 2025 13:00:26 IST

Teachers’ Day is one of the most important occasions in India, as every year commemorating the role teachers play in nurturing the future of our country! This year, Teachers’ Day will fall on Friday, 5 September, 2025. The day is essentially an event for celebration and, importantly, formally accords recognition to educators and the contribution they make to society. With Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and philosopher and educationist, being born on 5 September, it is indeed a particularly propitious occasion, especially since it is his birth anniversary. Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on 5 September every year.

Every year, Teachers’ Day will have its celebration theme, which will help recognise the role of teachers in education systems, and education as a whole. The Ministry of Education will announce and provide a theme from the Ministry of Education at a later date.

The Importance of Teachers’ Day?

If we think back historically, from its inception, India has celebrated Teachers’ Day in 1962 when Dr Radhakrishnan’s colleagues and students wanted to celebrate his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan wanted that day to be to commemorate all teachers across the nation. On September 5th, it thus became Teachers’ Day in India, commemorating teachers as the vital source for the advancement of our society.

History and Significance

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1888) was a many-faceted individual, philosopher and scholar, an educator and one who was passionate about education. He was the first Vice President (1952-1962) and second President of (1962-1967) India. He was very firm in his belief in the responsibility of teachers in society. He would say that, “The teachers should be the best minds in the country.” His ideals regarding education as a transformative source to change lives continues to shape perceptions, and his birthday is a fitting day to honor and celebrate teachers.

Observance of Teachers’ Day with pride

In all schools, colleges, and universities in India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated with lots of fun and excitement. On this day students perform various cultural programs, make speeches, and give their teachers tokens of appreciation, usually expressed in the form of a card or gift. One of the more common schools traditions is students dressing in professional attire and providing lessons to their students, in appreciation of their teachers.

In a few schools, teachers become students for the day, demonstrating the sharing of learning and welcoming learning in both directions with students. 

Teachers’ Day 2025 is not only to acknowledge the birth of Dr Radhakrishnan, but also to celebrate the selfless work that teachers do in shaping young minds and building a better society. With India growing by leaps and bounds, this day reminds us the building blocks of knowledge, values , and development depend solely on the sincerity of those who teach and hence are given the title of teachers.

Tags: Sarvepalli RadhakrishnanTeachers Dayteachers day 2025

