Home > Education > Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges

Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges

Teacher’s Day 2025, celebrated on September 5, honors Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the vital role of teachers in shaping society. Students across India express gratitude through heartfelt speeches, poems, and quotes that highlight the guidance, dedication, and inspiration teachers provide.

Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 3, 2025 12:51:29 IST

Teachers’ Day is observed every year across India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. 

This day is celebrated in schools and colleges with special programs and emotional speeches. If you are a student looking for simple speeches in English, here are five short and easy speech ideas for Teacher’s Day 2025. Each one is written in simple words, making it easy to remember and deliver confidently.

SHORT SPEECH ON GRATITUDE

On this Teacher’s Day, I want to thank all my teachers for their dedication and hard work. Your guidance made us better students and better people. We owe our success to you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TEACHERS

Teachers are like candles, burning themselves to give light to others. We are blessed to have you in our lives. Wishing you a Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON DR. RADHAKRISHNAN AND OTHER TEACHERS

Good morning to all! Today, we celebrate Teacher’s Day to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and every teacher who makes learning meaningful. Thank you for being our role models. Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON THE ROLE OF TEACHERS IN SOCIETY

Respected teachers and dear friends, teachers play a very important role in society. They shape the future of children who later become doctors, engineers, leaders, and many more. Teachers are the real nation builders. Today, I want to salute all teachers for their dedication and hard work. Wishing you all a Happy Teacher’s Day!

Teacher’s Day Quotes:

  • “Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” – Colleen Wilcox
  • “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein
  • “A teacher is one who makes himself progressively unnecessary.” – Thomas Carruthers
  • “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” – William Butler Yeats
  • “Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers.” – Josef Albers
Tags: short speech for teachers dayspeech for teachers day in collegesteachers day 2025teachers day quotesteachers day speeches

Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges

