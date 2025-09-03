Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges

Teachers’ Day is observed every year across India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India.

This day is celebrated in schools and colleges with special programs and emotional speeches. If you are a student looking for simple speeches in English, here are five short and easy speech ideas for Teacher’s Day 2025. Each one is written in simple words, making it easy to remember and deliver confidently.

SHORT SPEECH ON GRATITUDE

On this Teacher’s Day, I want to thank all my teachers for their dedication and hard work. Your guidance made us better students and better people. We owe our success to you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TEACHERS

Teachers are like candles, burning themselves to give light to others. We are blessed to have you in our lives. Wishing you a Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON DR. RADHAKRISHNAN AND OTHER TEACHERS

Good morning to all! Today, we celebrate Teacher’s Day to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and every teacher who makes learning meaningful. Thank you for being our role models. Happy Teacher’s Day!

SHORT SPEECH ON THE ROLE OF TEACHERS IN SOCIETY

Respected teachers and dear friends, teachers play a very important role in society. They shape the future of children who later become doctors, engineers, leaders, and many more. Teachers are the real nation builders. Today, I want to salute all teachers for their dedication and hard work. Wishing you all a Happy Teacher’s Day!

