Tej Pratap Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony, Internet Thinks It Is A Political Reunion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reunited with his estranged son and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday during the traditional “Dahi Chuda” programme held at his Patna residence.

The reunion drew attention amid political circles, as several prominent leaders were present at the event. Among them were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Bihar ministers including Vijay Chaudhary and Sanjay Jha.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed happiness over the gathering and said he received blessings from his father.

“If Teju Bhaiya’s feast won’t be a super duper hit, then whose will be… A grand feast of dahi-chuda was organized… Our parents are God to us, so we’ll keep receiving their blessings… Everyone will come,” Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters.

The event, held on the eve of Makar Sankranti, was seen by many as a symbolic gesture of unity, bringing together political leaders across party lines under one roof.

Political Signals and Cultural Significance of Dahi Chuda

RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras hinted at shifting political equations while speaking to ANI, suggesting that the festival marks a fresh beginning.

“January 14th is here, all the planets that were there have ended. From today, a new equation will be formed. Those who were scattered in the family will come together. A new turn will come in Bihar’s politics,” he told ANI.

Dahi Chura, also known as Doi Chire, is a traditional dish widely consumed in Bihar and eastern India, especially during Makar Sankranti. Prepared using flattened rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and sweetened with jaggery or sugar, it is often topped with fruits like bananas and nuts. Offered to the Sun God during the festival, the dish symbolizes prosperity, gratitude, and good fortune.

Considered light, nutritious, and sattvic, Dahi Chura is easy to digest and rich in protein. While the sweet version remains the most popular, some people also enjoy savory variations with onions, mild spices, or mustard oil.

All Inputs From ANI.

