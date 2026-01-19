LIVE TV
Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

Telangana Cabinet approves early municipal elections, accelerates Hyderabad Metro expansion, greenlights temple and eco-tourism development, Eco Town project, urban road construction, education posts, and Potlapur Lift Irrigation to boost infrastructure and public services.

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections (Pic: ANI)
Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 19, 2026 12:54:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

Telangana Cabinet Greenlights Early Municipal Elections

The Telangana State Cabinet has decided to conduct municipal elections at the earliest and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements by February. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Medaram in Mulugu district on January 18, according to highlights shared by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office. Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. The Cabinet noted that the reservation process has already been completed as per the Dedicated Commission’s report. As Ramzan and Maha Shivaratri festivals fall in February, officials were instructed to prepare the election schedule in a manner that ensures a smooth electoral process without causing inconvenience to the public.

Godavari Pushkaralu and Temple Development Plan

The Cabinet announced that the Godavari Pushkaralu will be held from July 27 to August 3, 2027, and decided to focus on the development of major and ancient temples along with eco-tourism initiatives across the Godavari river belt from Basara to Bhadrachalam. Officials from the Endowments, Revenue, Forest, Tourism, and Archaeology departments were directed to jointly prepare a detailed report, while the Chief Minister instructed that a comprehensive development plan be prepared by March 31.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion and Land Acquisitions

The Cabinet reviewed the progress of taking over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I project from L&T and decided to expedite the process. Proposals for four corridors under Metro Phase-IIA and three corridors under Phase-IIB are pending approval with the Central Government. In the meantime, the Cabinet approved land acquisition proposals estimated at ₹2,787 crore to speed up the project.

Education Sector Approvals

Approval was accorded for the creation of 24 new posts in the Law College and 28 new posts in the Pharmacy College of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district. The Cabinet also approved the post of Registrar at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University.

Urban Development Initiatives

The Cabinet permitted the allotment of 494 acres of land to TGIIC for the development of an Eco Town in Abdullapur mandal near Hyderabad. To ease traffic congestion, the Cabinet approved the construction of a new 9-km road from the ICCC in Banjara Hills to Shilpa Layout Road.

Potlapur Lift Irrigation Project Approved

In Mulugu district, the Cabinet approved the Potlapur Lift Irrigation Project. Water will be lifted from Ramappa Cheruvu to supply five villages, fill 30 tanks and ponds, and provide irrigation to about 7,500 acres of ayacut. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹143 crore.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:54 PM IST
