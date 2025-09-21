Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to meet priests, unveil Medaram development plan designs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit the famous Medaram temple on September 23. During the visit, he will hold a meeting with the priests of the Sammakka Saralamma temple to finalise designs for the Medaram Development Plan.

As per the official release, at the review of the Medaram Development Plan on Saturday, CM Reddy stated that he will release the designs for the Medaram Development Plan with the approval of the local priests.

Instructing the officials to constitute a technical committee to monitor the Medaram development works, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the government is ready to expand the existing temple premises on the request of the temple priests.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the originality of the Ammavari Gaddelu (Sacred Platforms) remains unchanged and keeps alive local traditions under the development plan. A welcome arch should be constructed that reflects the tribal heritage. The officials were also ordered to plant traditional saplings around the temple.

Ministers, Tribal MPs, MLCs, MLAs and concerned officials will accompany the CM during the Medaram visit.

On Friday, Reddy announced that the state government is building Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, projected as one of the most advanced urban centres in India, designed to match global standards, said an official.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s office, the city, to be built over 30,000 acres in its first phase, will have nine zones, including AI City, Health Zone, and Education Zone, among others.

Elaborating on the details of the Telangana Rising 2047, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “I want to make Telangana a $1 trillion state economy by 2034, and $3 trillion by 2047. For this, we have a strategy to zone the entire state – inside the Outer Ring Road (160 kms) would be Core Urban, between the ORR and the new Regional Ring Road (360 kms) would be semi-urban dedicated as a Manufacturing zone, and outside the RRR, would be rural economy.”

Addressing several questions from the panel moderators and the audience, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the future would belong to cities that can best manage the water and climate crisis.

“We are creating an Urban Water Grid through River Musi rejuvenation, restoration and rejuvenation of lakes, and nallahs. Only cities that can mitigate climate crisis risks have a future. We will make Hyderabad India’s first city to mitigate risks from the Climate Crisis, including drought and urban flooding,” he said as per the release.

Speaking of zones in detail, Chief Minister Reddy told the public affairs professionals from the top 100 global and Indian corporations that Hyderabad would be made a knowledge hub, for which he was reaching out to top educational institutions in the world to build their offshore campuses in Telangana. These will support basic thrust to education and skills through Young India Skills University, YI Sports University, YI Integrated Residential Schools, among others. (ANI)

