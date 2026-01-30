Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

About 22 students landed in the hospital after eating their mid-day meal at a primary school in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. Police said the kids had sambar and rice for lunch, and not long after, they started complaining about stomach pain and feeling unwell.

Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised

School staff rushed them to the nearest hospital. Thankfully, everyone’s stable now, and the doctors expect them to go home soon. “

All 22 students who felt sick after lunch are doing fine and should be discharged by tonight. We haven’t heard any complaints from parents so far,” said a Narayanked police official.

Authorities haven’t figured out yet what caused the kids to fall ill. They’re keeping a close eye on things and looking into the food.

Mid-Day Meal Safety Under Scanner

Meanwhile, something similar happened in Tamil Nadu. More than 33 students at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore got sick after their mid-day meal.

This incident took place on January 4. Not long after eating, dozens of students started vomiting and complained of severe stomach pain.

Teachers quickly rushed the children to private hospitals in Sultanpet and nearby areas. Some were treated at Aram Hospital, others went to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai.

As word spread, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the school and started an inquiry. Officials ordered a quality check on the food, and the police began investigating what went wrong.

These back-to-back incidents have stirred up fresh worries about food safety and how well the mid-day meal scheme is being managed in government schools.

