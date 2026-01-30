LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

At least 22 students were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

22 students were hospitalised after falling ill from a midday meal (AI-Generated Image)
22 students were hospitalised after falling ill from a midday meal (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 30, 2026 15:18:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

About 22 students landed in the hospital after eating their mid-day meal at a primary school in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. Police said the kids had sambar and rice for lunch, and not long after, they started complaining about stomach pain and feeling unwell.

You Might Be Interested In

Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised

School staff rushed them to the nearest hospital. Thankfully, everyone’s stable now, and the doctors expect them to go home soon. “

All 22 students who felt sick after lunch are doing fine and should be discharged by tonight. We haven’t heard any complaints from parents so far,” said a Narayanked police official.

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities haven’t figured out yet what caused the kids to fall ill. They’re keeping a close eye on things and looking into the food.

Mid-Day Meal Safety Under Scanner

Meanwhile, something similar happened in Tamil Nadu. More than 33 students at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore got sick after their mid-day meal.

This incident took place on January 4. Not long after eating, dozens of students started vomiting and complained of severe stomach pain.

Teachers quickly rushed the children to private hospitals in Sultanpet and nearby areas. Some were treated at Aram Hospital, others went to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai.

As word spread, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the school and started an inquiry. Officials ordered a quality check on the food, and the police began investigating what went wrong.

These back-to-back incidents have stirred up fresh worries about food safety and how well the mid-day meal scheme is being managed in government schools. 

ALSO READ: Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest india newslatest viral newstelangana

RELATED News

Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Or Praful Patel? Race For The Top Post Heats Up As NCP Merger Talks Gain Momentum: Reports

Education Or Exploitation? Karnataka Government School Students Made To Wash Mid-Day Meal Plates Near Open Drain, Viral Image Sparks Outrage On Social Media

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

AI Film Studio TakeTwo Secures Funding at 100-Crore Valuation in Pre-Seed Round

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

Fury And Fearlessness Unleashed: ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Teaser Shows Women Taking Command In Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Powerful Sequel – Watch Now!

What Is the Political Row Over Kolkata Wow! Momo Factory Fire As Death Toll Rises To 25? Manager And Deputy Manager Arrested; Safety Lapses Under Scanner | Explained

Shaheed Diwas 2026: Top Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to Honor His Legacy

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School
Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School
Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School
Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

QUICK LINKS