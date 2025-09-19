Telangana: Six Maoists surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem under 'Operation Cheyutha'

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Six members of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) party on Thursday surrendered before the Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, according to the police officials.

The surrender is part of the ongoing “Operation Cheyutha,” a joint initiative by the Bhadradri Kothagudem police and the 81 and 141 CRPF battalions aimed at the development and welfare of tribal communities.

According to the police, the individuals decided to renounce violence and return to the mainstream after learning about the welfare facilities provided by the Telangana state government and the police department. The surrendered cadres include one Area Committee Member (ACM), one Party Member (PM), and four Militia Members. All six hail from Gommuguda village in Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh, and belong to the Guthikoya tribe. They were associated with the Pamed Area Committee of the South Bastar Division of the banned organisation.

The individuals who surrendered are: Madakam Deva, also known as Dinesh, a 40-year-old ACM and Usoor Local Operation Squad Commander; Madavi Joga, a 21-year-old Party Member from the Pamed LOS; Podium Deva, a 42-year-old Militia Member from the Palagudem RPC; Madakam Idumas, a 42-year-old Militia Member from the Palagudem RPC; Madakam Muka, a 23-year-old Militia Member from the Palagudem RPC; and Madivi Itha, a 26-year-old Militia Member from the Palagudem RPC.

As immediate assistance, each surrendered individual was given ₹25,000, totalling ₹1,50,000. The police stated that the remaining rehabilitation funds, as per their ranks, will be credited to their bank accounts upon submission of their Aadhar and bank details.

Under the “Operation Cheyutha” programme, since January 2025, a total of 320 Maoist members have surrendered, including 4 DVCMs, 22 ACMs, 41 PMs, 120 Militia Members, 35 RPC Members, 47 DAKMs/KAMSs, 30 CNM Members, and 21 GRD Members. These individuals have now received appropriate rehabilitation facilities.

Notably, on 13th September 2025, Potula Padmavathi, a Central Committee woman member of the Maoist Party (alias Kalpana, Mainakka, Sujatakka), surrendered before the Telangana State DGP. As part of her rehabilitation, she was provided with 25 lakhs on the day of her surrender. The Telangana government and police department urge other Maoist members to abandon violence and choose a peaceful life.

The Telangana Government and Police Department are committed to the overall development and welfare of tribal people. Significant infrastructure improvements such as roads, schools, hospitals, drinking water, and electricity have been made in tribal areas. The police department is working to provide quality education and healthcare to every remote tribal area.

They appealed to tribal communities to support democratic processes for sustainable progress and urged remaining Maoist members to abandon violence and choose a peaceful life.

The appeal said, “If you will show your support to the Maoist Party, whether due to trust or fear, your tribal areas will never experience development. Only democratic governments can bring progress. Our police forces are making sincere efforts to ensure holistic development of tribal areas which will not only result in peace but will also lead to sustainable development in your area “. (ANI)

