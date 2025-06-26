Live Tv
Telangana State Festival Bonalu Celebrations Begins, Govt Released Rs 20 Crore To Provide Facilities

Telangana State Festival Bonalu Celebrations Begins, Govt Released Rs 20 Crore To Provide Facilities

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended wishes for the Bonalu festival, highlighting its cultural importance. He announced ₹20 crore for festival arrangements, urged officials to ensure smooth celebrations, and wished for peace, prosperity, and good harvests across the state.

Bonalu Festival Telangana

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 18:19:53 IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Telangana people on the occasion of the beginning of the Bonalu festival, which is being celebrated with fervor and gaiety every year.

The CM observed that the festive atmosphere will begin with the Bonalu festival in Ashada month and hoped that everyone will celebrate the festival, which is a symbol of Telangana culture and traditions, with devotion. 

The first Bonam of the month of Ashada will be offered to Jagadambika Yellamma, who was born in the historic Golconda.

The chief minister said that the local festival will be a buzz in the twin cities.

On the auspicious occasion, the CM wished that people would live in happiness, peace, good health, and the state would also receive bountiful rains and abundant crops, which would lead to progress in all fields with the blessings of the Goddess.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the state government made special arrangements to organize the Bonalu festival in the twin cities and had already released Rs 20 crore to provide facilities for devotees.

The CM instructed the police officers to take steps to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties and to take strict security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials from all departments are instructed to work in coordination.

