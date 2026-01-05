Telugu Couple Killed In US Road Accident As Their Two Children Fight For Life Days After Returning From India

A tragic road accident took place in the United States, which killed an Indian-origin couple left and their two children critically injured. The victims have been identified as Kotikalapudi Krishna Kishore (45) and his wife Asha (40) who are originally from Andhra Pradesh. The family members who are devastated by the tragedy said that the couple had recently visited Palakollu around 10 days ago and returned. Krishna Kishore had been in the US for over a decade and worked as a software engineer. The couple were residents of Charlotte and and their body has been kept at Maryland University Hospital.

According to reports, the accident took place in the early hours of Sunday, Local police have confirmed the death of the couple and has said that the two children are in critical condition, however, further details about the exact cause of the crash have not yet been revealed.

At the time of the accident, officials said that emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the injured children, a daughter and a son, to a nearby hospital, where they remained in critical condition. Family and community members were working with the authorities to identify the victims and notify relatives abroad.

Cause of accident not yet known

Police said that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident and were exploring the angles such as driver error, speed, weather or other issues that contributed to the crash. However, no official statement was issued by investigators or law enforcement regarding the specific circumstances of the collision, and was not included in initial reports.

The tragedy has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by NRIs, students, and families travelling on American roads. In recent years, there have been a lot of road accident deaths involving Indian-origin residents and visitors in the United States. Previously, a family of four from Hyderabad died in Alabama after their vehicle was hit by a truck travelling in the wrong direction. The collision had caused their car to catch fire, and all the people inside the car were burned to death.

In another accident, two friends from Telangana were killed in California after their car went out of control and fell into a gorge.

Also Read: Planning To Visit Bali? Know This New Entry Rule Regarding Bank Statements That The Island Could Implement Soon