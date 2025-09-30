LIVE TV
Terrorist Hideout Busted In Anantnag's Hornag-Watkash Forest By Army And JKP

Security forces in South Kashmir’s Hornag-Watkash forest, Anantnag, busted an abandoned terrorist hideout, seizing backpacks, tools, clothing, and suspected war-like stores. The operation, by 19 RR and JKP, disrupts militant logistics ahead of winter.

Terrorist hideout busted in Anantnag’s Hornag-Watkash forest
Terrorist hideout busted in Anantnag’s Hornag-Watkash forest

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 30, 2025 21:58:55 IST

Terrorist Hideout Busted In Anantnag’s Hornag-Watkash Forest By Army And JKP

In a significant development in the ongoing anti-terror operations in South Kashmir, security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in the dense Hornag-Watkash forest area of Anantnag district. The operation was jointly launched by the Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) following specific intelligence inputs.

According to official sources, the search operation began early morning after credible inputs indicated the presence of a terrorist hideout in the forested terrain. As the forces combed through the area, they discovered a well-camouflaged hideout nestled among thick vegetation and rugged terrain, likely used for shelter and logistics by terror operatives.

The hideout appeared abandoned at the time of recovery. However, a thorough search led to the seizure of several items, including backpacks, warm clothing, utensils, digging tools, a gas cylinder, and suspected war-like stores (WLS), which are now being examined by the forensic team. The nature of the recovered items indicates that terrorists may have recently occupied the location and possibly fled upon sensing movement of security forces in the area.

A senior army officer stated that the hideout was tactically located to avoid aerial surveillance and could have been used as a temporary base by militants operating in the region. “Its discovery is a setback for terrorist logistics and movement in the area,” he added.

The forest area has been cordoned off and a follow-up search operation is underway to ensure there are no more hidden caches or movement of terrorists nearby. 

This operation comes amid heightened counter-insurgency efforts in South Kashmir as forces continue to tighten their grip over militant networks and disrupt their support structures ahead of winter.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 9:58 PM IST
Terrorist Hideout Busted In Anantnag’s Hornag-Watkash Forest By Army And JKP

QUICK LINKS