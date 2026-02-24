Thane Sex Racket Busted: Actress Accused of Luring Clients via WhatsApp Arrested, Was Running A High-Profile Ring, Two Women Rescued

Police arrested an actress from a Hindi web series on Sunday, February 22, after they busted a sex racket running out of a hotel in Thane’s Wagle Estate, Maharashtra. During the raid, they rescued two women, aged 40 and 48.

Actress Arrested After Sex Trafficking Busted

Officials say the actress charged clients big money, promising they’d meet actors and TV stars. She also pulled women into the racket by offering them cash.

According to police, she found clients through WhatsApp and asked for Rs 25,000, claiming TV artistes would be involved. She kept Rs 15,000 from each deal as her own cut.

Traffickers usually go after people who are desperate for work or money. They offer fake jobs or promise financial help—anything to exploit someone’s vulnerability. The actress used the same tricks, luring women with the promise of easy money. Sadly, these tactics crop up in sex trafficking cases everywhere.

Web Series Actress Held in Thane Prostitution Case

When police raid these rackets, they often send in someone undercover to pose as a customer. Once they’ve confirmed what’s happening, they set up a sting and move in. Afterwards, everyone involved faces serious legal charges.

In her statement, the actress said she struggled to get steady acting jobs and needed money to support her family back in Bihar. Police registered a case and seized Rs 11,610 and two mobile phones, which they say were used to run the operation.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai police broke up a prostitution ring and rescued two minor girls. Acting on a tip, the Crime Branch sent in a decoy customer to check things out. Once they confirmed the racket, they set a trap outside a hotel in Sector 11.

The Anti Human Trafficking Cell arrested Harish Vikas Chhari from Koparkhairane, but his partner Raj Singh is still on the run. Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the POCSO Act.

