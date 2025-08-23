‘The City Is Moving Ahead On A New Path Of Development’: Delhi CM Promises Trans-Yamuna Development

LIVE TV
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers in Ashok Bazaar of Gandhi Nagar on August 22, 2025, Friday, as reported in the PTI.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo Credit- @gupta_rekha)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 23, 2025 03:56:46 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers in Ashok Bazaar of Gandhi Nagar on August 22, 2025, Friday. The Delhi CM told the traders, “The city is moving ahead on a new path of development. We will spare no effort in placing Yamunapaar, or the trans-Yamuna area, once again at the forefront of Delhi’s growth. Gandhi Nagar’s garment sector is not just a hub for Delhi but for the entire country. We will work towards elevating it to the international stage”, as reported in the PTI. This is the first public appearance of Delhi Chief Minister post an attack on her during a public event. 

What do we know about the attack on the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

The attack on the Delhi CM happened around 8:15 PM on August 20, 2025, Wednesday during a Jan Sunvai at her office situated at the Civil Lines Camp. 41-year-old Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat has been identified as the accused. He was arrested on the spot. The investigators said that Khimjibhai has a prior criminal record. The investigators further said that the attacker also has five cases against him, including a knife attack. 

What did the police said about the accused?

According to the police, the accused Khimjibhai had arrived in Delhi two days earlier and conducted a recce near the Delhi CM’s residence and the office. The police also mentioned that Khimjibhai was caught loitering around the area. 

What do we know about the accused who attacked the Delhi CM?

As per the claims made by Khimjibhai’s family, he is a passionate dog lover who was disturbed by the Supreme Court’s previous order directing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be rounded up and shifted to shelters. The Supreme Court on August 23, 2025, Friday modified its earlier August 11 and ordered that the animals should be returned to the same locations after undergoing sterilisation and immunisation. The apex court also 
clarified that stray dogs found to be rabid or displaying aggressive behaviour will not be released back. According to the Supreme Court, these dogs must be kept in separate facilities.

