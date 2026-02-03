LIVE TV
Home > India > 'This Is A Great Deal For All Of Us': Piyush Goyal Hails India-US Trade Deal As Biggest Opportunity For Indians

Piyush Goyal calls India-US trade pact a “great deal,” saying it opens huge opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, jobs, tech, and growth.

Piyush Goyal Hails India-US Trade Deal As Biggest Opportunity For Indians. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)
Piyush Goyal Hails India-US Trade Deal As Biggest Opportunity For Indians. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 3, 2026 19:04:20 IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the India-US Trade Agreement brings tremendous opportunity for the people of the country and is the best deal India has secured compared to its neighbours.

Addressing a press conference a day after the pact was announced, Goyal said the agreement places primacy on India’s national interests and opens new avenues for growth across sectors.

He added that the deal would benefit farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers by improving market access and fostering technology collaboration with the United States.

Calling it a milestone in bilateral ties, Goyal said the agreement reflects the strength of India-US relations and will contribute to India’s long-term economic vision.

  “We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbors, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us,” he said.

Goyal also said that the government intended to make a statement in the House on the deal but could not do so due to the attitude of Congress and other opposition parties.

 “Normally, we would have wanted to speak about this in Parliament, but we all witnessed that disgraceful scene. The way the opposition, especially the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and their allies the DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, behaved so disgracefully in Parliament today. They even reached the Speaker’s chair and insulted him. I strongly condemn the opposition and Rahul Gandhi, because of whom we have come here today to give you this information instead of speaking in Parliament,” he said.

Goyal had said earlier that the India-US trade deal unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people, and the bilateral partnership will co-create technologies and co-develop solutions.

He said the trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.

In a post on X, Goyal also said that the trade deal will help India get technology from the United States and accelerate India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade deal. “Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity,” he said.

“Grateful for PM @NarendraModi ji and President @realDonaldTrump visionary and decisive leadership, and strong commitment to strengthening India-U.S. ties,” he added.He said the trade deal also opens opportunities for Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world.”This unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people. Both India and US are natural allies and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and US,” Goyal said.

He had said that agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world.

“It will help India get technology from the US. It is not just a trade deal – it is a historic turning point that will reshape India-U.S. relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

The trade deal with the United States comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union.

PM Modi on Monday spoke with US President Donald Trump. He said that it was wonderful to speak with his “dear friend President Trump” today and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” PM Modi said.

India and the European Union (EU) had on January 27 announced the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an important milestone in one of India’s most strategic economic partnerships.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 7:03 PM IST
