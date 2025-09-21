TMC leader Kunal Ghosh credits Mamata Banerjee, AITC for new GST reforms

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday criticised the next GST reforms and credited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for forcing the Centre to make changes in GST rates, which he termed earlier as “anti-people”.

Addressing reporters, Ghosh said, “GST rates were actually anti-people…Because people use the product, there is more GST on it; there is more GST on health and life insurance. And when the rich and richest use the product, there is less GST,” he said.

He asserted that Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against the GST structure. “Mamata Banerjee raised her voice, and then the entire nation rose up against it. The Centre was forced to change the GST rates. Now they are trying to take credit for this, but why did you introduce such rates in the first place?” Ghosh asked. Then he said, “Because your tariff was anti-people.”

“The credit goes to Mamata Banerjee and AITC for pointing out the flaws and forcing them to bring these changes,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide “GST Bachat Utsav”, benefiting the poor, middle class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

“From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to “benefit greatly.”

“From tomorrow, across the country, a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ will begin. In this GST Bachat Utsav, your savings will increase, and you will be able to purchase your favourite items more easily. The poor, middle class, neo-middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs — all will benefit greatly,” he said.

PM Modi said, “During this festive season, everyone will have reason to celebrate, and the happiness of every family in the country will grow.” Calling it a festive gift, the Prime Minister said the reforms would accelerate India’s growth story, make business easier, attract investment, and ensure every state becomes an equal partner in development.

“When India took the historic step of implementing GST in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old system and creating a new history. For decades, the people of our country, including all of you and our traders, were caught in the web of multiple taxes — octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise duty, service tax, and dozens of other such levies,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.