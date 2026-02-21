Topless AI Summit Protest: Big Clashes Erupt Between Congress, BJP Workers In Indore, Puducherry, Stones Pelted

Clash Erupts Between Congress and BJP Workers in Puducherry And Indore

A violent clash broke out today in Puducherry between Congress and BJP workers during a protest organised by the BJP condemning the Indian Youth Congress’s shirtless demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The confrontation comes amid rising political tensions after four Indian Youth Congress members were arrested in connection with the incident.

A violent clash erupted outside the local Congress office, involving stone-pelting between workers of both parties. The BJP protest took place because of Youth Congress activities in Delhi, which resulted in a journalist sustaining injuries during the protest.

The Patiala House Court granted five days’ custody to accused Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narsingh. Delhi Police had requested custody, stating that further interrogation was necessary to identify and apprehend other individuals who allegedly fled the scene. The prosecution claimed that the accused “raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts carrying messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi” during the summit, which was attended by international leaders and dignitaries. Authorities argued that custodial interrogation was essential to trace other suspects.

Defense lawyers, however, maintained that the protest was peaceful and a legitimate exercise of democratic rights. They highlighted that the accused are “office-bearers of a political party, educated individuals, and that none of the alleged offences carry punishment exceeding seven years.” They further added that “there was no video evidence indicating violence.”

BJP Protests and Political Fallout

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in multiple states, including Surat, Jammu, and Delhi, condemning the Youth Congress’s actions. BJP Yuva Morcha members demonstrated in the national capital, claiming the protest tarnished India’s image on a global platform.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticized Congress, terming the act “obscene” and “a crime against the nation.” He said, “At a time when global leaders and tech experts were praising India’s leadership in artificial intelligence, such actions were shameful.” Rijiju further added that “instead of apologising, Congress leaders were justifying the incident, calling it the ‘anger of youth.’”

The escalating political feud highlights deepening divisions between the parties, with both sides intensifying protests and legal actions, keeping the issue in the national spotlight.

All Inputs From ANI.

