Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Tragedy Stricks: Oleum Gas Leak Triggers Emergency Evacuations in Palghar district
The day recorded a hazardous chemical leak that caused an emergency situation affecting all activities in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on March 2, 2026. The normal industrial operations of the day developed into an emergency situation, resulting in the evacuation of 2,600 people, while 1,600 students and school personnel left the area after officials confirmed that three people experienced minor eye irritation but no serious injuries.
The incident began at 2 p.m. at a Bhageria Industries Ltd. facility located in the Boisar MIDC zone within the Mumbai metropolitan region. A 2,500-litre oleum tank started releasing thick white fumes, which strong winds carried across nearly 5 kilometers. Emergency response teams used sirens to assist evacuations as the industrial area became a restricted zone while authorities worked rapidly to control the leak and provide safety updates to local residents.
Palghar Gas Leak: Precautionary Evacuations Conducted To Ensure Public Safety
