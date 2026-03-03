LIVE TV
Home > India > Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Oleum gas leak in Palghar district triggered evacuation of 2,600 people, including 1,600 students, after fumes spread from Boisar MIDC chemical unit; emergency teams contained leak, no serious injuries reported.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 3, 2026 00:04:33 IST

Tragedy Stricks: Oleum Gas Leak Triggers Emergency Evacuations in Palghar district

The day recorded a hazardous chemical leak that caused an emergency situation affecting all activities in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on March 2, 2026. The normal industrial operations of the day developed into an emergency situation, resulting in the evacuation of 2,600 people, while 1,600 students and school personnel left the area after officials confirmed that three people experienced minor eye irritation but no serious injuries.

The incident began at 2 p.m. at a Bhageria Industries Ltd. facility located in the Boisar MIDC zone within the Mumbai metropolitan region. A 2,500-litre oleum tank started releasing thick white fumes, which strong winds carried across nearly 5 kilometers. Emergency response teams used sirens to assist evacuations as the industrial area became a restricted zone while authorities worked rapidly to control the leak and provide safety updates to local residents.

Palghar Gas Leak: Precautionary Evacuations Conducted To Ensure Public Safety

  • Around 1,600 students were evacuated from Tarapur Vidyamandir as a precaution against hazardous fumes.
  • More than 1,000 workers were moved out from nearby industrial units across Palghar district to minimize exposure risks.
  • Authorities coordinated rapid evacuation to prevent health complications from the oleum gas leak.
  • Emergency teams monitored affected zones to ensure safe relocation and crowd control.

Swift Emergency Response Contains Oleum Leak Impact In Palghar district; Minor Health Effects Reported

The district authorities activated emergency disaster protocols as the situation required immediate action to establish response operations for the ongoing crisis. Specialized teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and the local fire brigade were deployed to the site to contain the hazardous chemical leak. The rescue teams faced delays due to high concentrations of fumes, which required them to modify their entry procedures while ensuring the safety of responders. NDRF personnel and chemical experts used self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment to enter the affected area, where they created a containment barrier using sandbags around the leaking tank to control the hazardous material release.

The health situation showed only minor effects, which authorities continued to monitor closely. Three individuals experienced minor eye irritation and were taken to nearby hospitals for precautionary medical evaluation. Officials confirmed that no serious injuries or fatalities occurred, providing reassurance to the public while crews worked to control the situation and authorities aimed to restore order.

Palghar Authorities Intensify Monitoring As Safety Measures Continue After Chemical Leak

District officials in Palghar district activated emergency response procedures immediately after the incident. District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar confirmed that response teams were promptly deployed to the scene, though the exact cause of the leak remains unidentified. District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh urged residents to remain calm and strictly follow official advisories.

Authorities stated that they are maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation while containment operations proceed. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement near the affected zone, and refrain from sharing unverified information, as emergency teams work to fully stabilize conditions and ensure public safety across the region.

Palghar Resident Advisory – Safety Guidelines

  • Administration: Advisory issued by District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar for residents near affected areas.
  • Stay Indoors: Remain indoors; cover nose and mouth with a wet handkerchief or mask.
  • Medical Care: If exposed, wash eyes or skin with clean water for 15–20 minutes and seek medical attention.
  • Avoid Water on Leak Site: Do not pour water on the source, as it may trigger a severe chemical reaction.
  • Travel Restrictions: Avoid all routes leading to Boisar MIDC until further notice.
(With Inputs From ANI)
First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:04 AM IST
QUICK LINKS