Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Swift Emergency Response Contains Oleum Leak Impact In Palghar district; Minor Health Effects Reported

The district authorities activated emergency disaster protocols as the situation required immediate action to establish response operations for the ongoing crisis. Specialized teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and the local fire brigade were deployed to the site to contain the hazardous chemical leak. The rescue teams faced delays due to high concentrations of fumes, which required them to modify their entry procedures while ensuring the safety of responders. NDRF personnel and chemical experts used self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment to enter the affected area, where they created a containment barrier using sandbags around the leaking tank to control the hazardous material release.

The health situation showed only minor effects, which authorities continued to monitor closely. Three individuals experienced minor eye irritation and were taken to nearby hospitals for precautionary medical evaluation. Officials confirmed that no serious injuries or fatalities occurred, providing reassurance to the public while crews worked to control the situation and authorities aimed to restore order.

Palghar Authorities Intensify Monitoring As Safety Measures Continue After Chemical Leak

District officials in Palghar district activated emergency response procedures immediately after the incident. District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar confirmed that response teams were promptly deployed to the scene, though the exact cause of the leak remains unidentified. District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh urged residents to remain calm and strictly follow official advisories.

Authorities stated that they are maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation while containment operations proceed. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement near the affected zone, and refrain from sharing unverified information, as emergency teams work to fully stabilize conditions and ensure public safety across the region.