Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan's KPK, Horror Unfolds

Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan’s KPK, Horror Unfolds

A suicide bomber struck a wedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing five and injuring ten. The blast collapsed the building, targeting peace committee members. Rescue teams struggled amid debris as authorities secured the site and launched a forensic investigation into the deadly attack.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 03:26:30 IST

The wedding celebration in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province finished with tragedy when a suicide bomber conducted an attack.

The assault took place at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, who held the position of Dera Ismail Khan district peace committee chairman, near Qureshi Morr.

The explosion happened during a festive gathering, which resulted in five fatalities and ten medical emergencies. The building’s roof collapsed because of the blast’s powerful force, which made rescue operations difficult for first responders.

Militant Targeted

The main goal of the strike aimed to remove prominent community leaders who worked together with government security agencies. The peace committee lost its member Waheedullah Mehsud, who people knew as Jigri Mehsud.

The committees establish their first line of defense against insurgent activities through their membership of former militants and local elders. The attackers chose to strike a wedding event because it represented a high-density social gathering, which would create the strongest psychological effect.

The current incident follows a disturbing pattern that has existed in the area since four peace committee members were murdered in Bannu to execute a planned operation that targeted local anti-militant organizations.

Rescue Logistics

The explosion caused the venue to collapse, which made it impossible to recover the victims who were inside the building. The Rescue 1122 team used a dedicated fleet, which included disaster response vehicles and seven ambulances, to move through the wreckage.

The District Headquarter Hospital declared an emergency to treat the incoming injured patients, although the site continued to pose major safety hazards.

The provincial government, together with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, has established a security perimeter for the site to conduct a forensic investigation, which aims to uncover the group responsible for the security breach that occurred during a private civil event.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 3:26 AM IST
Tags: Dera Ismail KhanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa blastNoor Alam MehsudPakistan wedding attackpeace committee targetsuicide bombingWaheedullah Mehsud

