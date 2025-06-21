Live Tv
Tragic Discovery In Faridabad: Woman's Body Found Buried Near Her Home, Family Members In Custody

Tragic Discovery In Faridabad: Woman’s Body Found Buried Near Her Home, Family Members In Custody

Authorities in Faridabad recovered 24-year-old Tanu’s body from a buried pit. Four in-laws are detained amid investigations into alleged abuse, financial pressure, and delayed police action. Forensic tests ongoing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 11:27:36 IST

In a heartbreaking case, Authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, recovered the decomposed body of 24-year-old Tanu from a 10-foot-deep ditch buried under a freshly laid concrete section of a public lane near her marital home on Friday. Tanu, a resident of Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, had been married to Arun, a Faridabad resident, for just under two years. The shocking discovery has stunned the neighborhood and prompted a police investigation. Four members of Tanu’s in-laws’ family—including her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and another relative—have been detained in connection with the case.

Neighbors Recall Suspicious Activity Around Burial Site In Faridabad Case

Neighbors alerted police after noticing a pit dug around two months ago for drain construction near the family’s residence in Roshan Nagar. The pit was quickly covered with a cement slab shortly after it was dug. The body was exhumed at approximately 8:00 am using an excavator and sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause and time of death. Local residents confirmed that Tanu’s father-in-law had dug the pit, claiming it was for wastewater drainage.

Family Reveals Years Of Abuse And Financial Pressure In The Faridabad Case

Tanu’s sister, Preeti, shared the heartbreaking story of the pain her sister endured after marriage. She revealed that Tanu faced constant mental and physical abuse, along with repeated demands for money and gold jewelry from her husband Arun and his family right after the wedding. “She came back to live with us because she was not being treated well,” Preeti said. Even after returning to her maternal home, Tanu was sent back to her in-laws, where the abuse continued, and her family was cut off from any communication with her. Despite their efforts to meet the demands, the pressure never eased.

On April 23, the in-laws informed Tanu’s family that she had run away. Preeti’s concerns grew when she could not reach Tanu by phone on April 9. The family reported her missing to the police, but action was reportedly delayed for weeks. Neighbors expressed shock, recalling the pit’s digging and Tanu’s subsequent disappearance.

Police Act After Complaint, Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Kundu confirmed that police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint about a week ago. Four people are now in custody and being questioned. “We are investigating thoroughly, and the body has been sent for forensic tests to determine the cause and time of death,” she said. The community hopes for justice as the investigation continues.

Tags: faridabadharyanatanu murder case
