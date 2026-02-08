LIVE TV
Attention Passengers! Fares To Drop On These 10 Trains From April — Check How Much Money You'll Save

A major fare update will start in April 2023 which will help train passengers by decreasing their travel costs on certain routes. The change will provide advantages to both daily workers and people who travel long distances.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 12:03:51 IST

Indian Railways has declared good news to the passengers by cutting down fares on 10 long distance trains which will begin in April 2026. The Railways, when responding to long-term customer requests, has resolved to withdraw the superfast label of these trains, and the customers will no longer need to pay the extra superfast fee. This ruling follows numerous allegations that most of the so called superfast trains are not worth the premium prices they charge because they have frequent stoppages and slower average speeds than regular express trains. As an example, Vibhuti Express serves 31 stations, whereas Netaji Express serves 38, thus their routes are similar to common express trains instead of high speed trains.

Thousands of daily and long commuters in and out of the city will be able to access cheaper tickets, as the classification will be changed. The Sleeper Class Travelers will save approximately Rs 30 per ticket whereas the AC 2 Tier and AC 3 Tier passengers will save about Rs 45 per ticket. The Railways made it clear that it is just the superfast surcharge that is being eliminated and the base fares will not be changed. This will bring a huge financial relief more so to the middle class families and frequent travelers who will be using these routes to work and take personal trips.

The new formation will be applied in stages during April 13-16, 2026 and will entail replacing the number of trains as well. All the trains affected will be assigned new numbers of series 13 as opposed to the previous 12 series. Some of the major trains that are to undergo an update are Prayagraj -howrah Vibhuti Express, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express, Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express, as well as howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express and its counterparts. The tickets prices and train numbers will vary but the officials in charge of Railways have ensured that there will not be significant changes in the current schedules and destinations. The move is being regarded as a move that is passenger friendly in the quest to enhance affordability without inconveniencing schedules.

QUICK LINKS