Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Train Tickets: Train journeys across India have become more expensive starting today, with Indian Railways implementing a nationwide fare revision. This marks the second increase in ticket prices within six months, following a fare hike introduced in July. According to officials, the latest revision is expected to generate around ₹600 crore in additional revenue for the national transporter by March 31, 2026.

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares (Photo Credits: X)
Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 26, 2025 08:59:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Train Tickets: Train journeys across India have become more expensive starting today, with Indian Railways implementing a nationwide fare revision. This marks the second increase in ticket prices within six months, following a fare hike introduced in July. According to officials, the latest revision is expected to generate around ₹600 crore in additional revenue for the national transporter by March 31, 2026. The July hike alone reportedly brought in nearly ₹700 crore.

What Has Changed In Ticket Prices

Under the revised fare structure, passengers will see marginal increases depending on the class and distance travelled:

Ordinary class (beyond 215 km): Fare increased by 1 paise per kilometre

Mail and Express trains (non-AC): Fare raised by 2 paise per kilometre

AC classes: Fare increased by 2 paise per kilometre

For instance, a traveller covering a distance of 500 km in a non-AC coach will pay approximately ₹10 more than before.

Fares That Remain Unchanged

Indian Railways has clarified that certain categories will not be affected by the hike:

  1. Monthly season tickets for suburban train services will continue at existing rates
  2. Ordinary class fares for journeys up to 215 km on non-suburban trains will also remain unchanged

Why Indian Railways Raised Fares

Explaining the rationale behind the increase, the Railways said its network and scale of operations have expanded significantly over the past decade, leading to higher operational costs.

“Manpower expenses have risen to ₹1.15 lakh crore, while pension liabilities have increased to ₹60,000 crore. Overall operational expenditure stood at ₹2.63 lakh crore in 2024–25,” the Railways said in a statement.

The fare rationalisation, it added, is aimed at meeting these rising costs while sustaining investments in safety and service improvements. Officials also noted that these measures have helped improve operational efficiency, with India now ranking as the world’s second-largest cargo-carrying railway network.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:59 AM IST
Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

QUICK LINKS