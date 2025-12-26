LIVE TV
Delhi Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

The case has been registered by the police who are investigating to discover the motive and the sequence of events while they are also going through the confessions and gathering evidence to pin down the precise circumstances surrounding this double tragedy in Delhi.

Representative Image

December 26, 2025 02:57:37 IST

Delhi Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

A husband is said to have strangled a 40 year old woman to death in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi, and then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, according to the police. The occurrence was discovered on Wednesday afternoon when the police were informed of the woman’s corpse after her husband had been declared missing. The policemen who answered the call discovered the woman’s dead body on a cot on the terrace, wrapped in a shawl, and recognized her as Mahender Kaur, the wife of Kulwant Singh.

How Did The Husband Kill His Wife?

The police were informed that the couple’s 21 year old son had come back home after doing a cigarette purchase when he saw his mother seemingly hanging from a fan. The investigators, however, were quick to mention that the statement of the young man had changed repeatedly, which put them in doubt about the very nature of her death. The body of the woman had already been taken downstairs from the terrace by the neighbors when the police arrived, thus making it even more difficult to conduct the initial inquiry. In addition to all this, the police learned that the man was sitting on the railway track when the train ran over him. He was transferred to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Autopsy Report

The autopsy report indicated that the woman died due to strangulation, and the initial police inquiries suggested that the couple quarreled which ended up with the husband reportedly killing her and then taking his own life. The case has been registered by the police who are investigating to discover the motive and the sequence of events while they are also going through the confessions and gathering evidence to pin down the precise circumstances surrounding this double tragedy in Delhi.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 2:57 AM IST
