Watch: Surat Man Miraculously Escapes Death After He Gets Stuck On 8th Floor Window Grill After Falling From 10th Floor While Sleeping

Christmas Day could have been fatal for a 57-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat. Nitin Adiya slipped from the window of his apartment, which is on the 10th floor, and miraculously got stuck in a window grill of a flat on the 8th floor. The heart-stopping incident occurred at around 8 am on Thursday morning in the Time Galaxy-A building in the Jahangirabad area. The dramatic visuals of the rescue went viral on social media.

Nitin Adiya was sleeping near the window of his home when he accidentally slipped and fell out, according to Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES). During the fall, his leg got stuck in the metal grill of another window, which was two floors below, that left him suspended in mid-air and he was unable to free himself.

Adiya was spotted by his neighbours in a chilling sight, and they called the emergency services. Firefighters from three stations, Jahangirpura, Palanpur and Adajan arrived at the scene to start the rescue. The rescue team started the carefully coordinated operation. Teams cut open the 8th-floor grill to create access before deploying ropes and safety belts from the 10th floor to secure Adiya and not worsen his already precarious situation.

🇮🇳 Inde | Fait divers 🔴 À Surat, un homme s’est endormi et a chuté du 10ᵉ étage, évitant la mort de justesse lorsque sa jambe est restée coincée dans une grille.

Des images le montrent suspendu tête en bas, dans une scène glaçante. 📍 Un miracle à quelques centimètres près.… pic.twitter.com/6GZa4EOXUs — KRONIK Insights (@KRONIKInsights) December 25, 2025

Authorities urge people to ensure window safety measures

Bystanders were looking as the operation lasted for more than an hour, officials were very careful that the sudden movements and vibrations from the rescue operation did not have an unwanted effect on Adiya’s situation. After the extensive effort, he was successfully freed and pulled to safety as onlookers applauded the mighty effort.

Adiya was shifted to Gurukrupa Hospital following the rescue for medical treatment. He is reported to be stable, and his injuries are being treated.

Fire brigade officials have called Adiya’s survival miraculous, and authorities have urged high-rise building residents to ensure adequate window safety measures.

Also Read: What Qualifies As Tea? FSSAI Flags ‘Herbal’ And ‘Flower Tea’ Labels As Misleading, Warns Of Necessary Action