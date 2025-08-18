Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Associates Arrested in Bandipora, Chinese Grenades and Ammunition Seized

LIVE TV
Security forces in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates carrying Chinese grenades, UBGL explosives, and AK-47 rounds. Identified as locals, they were booked under UAPA. The arrests reflect intensified crackdowns on terror modules after recent attacks in Kashmir.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 18, 2025 00:16:08 IST

A Joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Army resulted in the arrest of two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, with a cache of weapons seized from their possession.

Arrest and Seizure

Security forces had set up a checkpoint in the Malpora–Nowgam area of Sumbal subdivision when they intercepted the suspects. Identified as Abdul Majid Gojri from Sadarkote Bala and Abdul Hamid Dar from Vijpara, the duo was found carrying two Chinese-made hand grenades, two Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher grenades, and ten rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Following their arrest, a case has been registered under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and investigations are underway.

Expanded Security Operations

This arrest forms part of a broader crackdown against LeT operatives and their affiliates in the region. In April, police in Bandipora had already arrested four overground workers connected to LeT, recovering Chinese hand grenades and substantial quantities of ammunition during coordinated naka checks. Intelligence and security units continue to target terror support networks and arm caches in Kashmir, aiming to dismantle the infrastructure sustaining militant activity.

Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack

The intensified security push follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April, in which gunmen opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Meadow, causing multiple casualties. The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of LeT, had claimed responsibility. In response, Operation Mahadev was conducted in late July, resulting in the elimination of several high-value TRF operatives, including their alleged mastermind, Suleman Shah.

Strategic Importance

Security analysts view the recent arrests as a continuation of efforts to dismantle terror networks and arrest individuals involved in logistical support to militants. The discovery of sophisticated weapons, particularly foreign-made grenades, underscores concerns about cross-border arms supply chains.

The prompt action by law enforcement exhibits the combined effectiveness of intelligence collection and field-level coordination, sustaining pressure on terror outfits and disrupting their operational networks across Kashmir.

Tags: Bandipora districtLashkar-e-Taibapahalgam attackSecurity Operation

