LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 21st century driven by tech will benefit common man; hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s Budget 2026 criticism.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 21st century driven by tech. (Photo: X)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 21st century driven by tech. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 1, 2026 17:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

In a post-Budget press conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 21st century is completely driven by technology, adding that the government will ensure these advancements benefit the common man.

You Might Be Interested In

“Primarily, we are looking at building the ecosystem with structural reforms… It will continue with an aim to create an environment that improves productivity and generates employment,” Sitharaman stated.

The Union Budget 2026 focuses on economic growth, job creation, and long-term reforms, with a major push for manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, and services.

You Might Be Interested In

Manufacturing, MSMEs, and Public Capital Expenditure Get a Boost

The Budget provided new schemes for sectors including biopharma, semiconductors, electronics, textiles, chemicals, and capital goods. MSMEs are positioned as growth engines, with fresh equity support, easier access to credit, and professional assistance.

Public capital expenditure was raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, with priority given to infrastructure, freight corridors, inland waterways, high-speed rail, and development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as economic hubs.

Key areas such as healthcare, tourism, education, creative industries, and sports were also highlighted to promote skilling and employment generation.



‘Ready to Debate with Facts’: Sitharaman Responds to Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Sitharaman sharply responded to criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Budget 2026–27. She emphasized that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong and stated that the government is open to debate based on facts.

“The fundamentals of the economy remain strong. We have introduced multiple schemes for the textile sector and ordinary citizens to protect them from volatility,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Budget 2026

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi called the Budget “blind to India’s real crises” in a post on X. He highlighted youth unemployment, falling manufacturing, capital outflows, declining household savings, and farmers’ distress, arguing that the Budget fails to address these urgent challenges.

Congress Continues Criticism

The Congress party continued its criticism, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge stating that the Budget shows a lack of vision.

“The Modi government has run out of ideas. Budget 2026 does not provide a single solution to India’s many economic, social, and political challenges,” Kharge said.

Key Takeaways from Union Budget 2026

  • Technology-driven growth to benefit the common man.

  • Manufacturing and MSMEs are prioritized for economic expansion.

  • Public capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore with infrastructure focus.

  • Services, skilling, and employment generation at the core of the Budget.

  • FM Sitharaman ready to debate with facts in response to opposition criticism.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 5:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: budget liveNirmala Sitharamanunion budgetUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026: High-level Committee On Banking To Be Set Up For India’s Next Phase Of Growth

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

LATEST NEWS

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Extend 3% Loss, Silver Fall Over 9% After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

‘Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism
Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism
Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism
Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

QUICK LINKS