Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

In a post-Budget press conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 21st century is completely driven by technology, adding that the government will ensure these advancements benefit the common man.

“Primarily, we are looking at building the ecosystem with structural reforms… It will continue with an aim to create an environment that improves productivity and generates employment,” Sitharaman stated.

The Union Budget 2026 focuses on economic growth, job creation, and long-term reforms, with a major push for manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, and services.

Manufacturing, MSMEs, and Public Capital Expenditure Get a Boost

The Budget provided new schemes for sectors including biopharma, semiconductors, electronics, textiles, chemicals, and capital goods. MSMEs are positioned as growth engines, with fresh equity support, easier access to credit, and professional assistance.

Public capital expenditure was raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, with priority given to infrastructure, freight corridors, inland waterways, high-speed rail, and development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as economic hubs.

Key areas such as healthcare, tourism, education, creative industries, and sports were also highlighted to promote skilling and employment generation.

‘Ready to Debate with Facts’: Sitharaman Responds to Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Sitharaman sharply responded to criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Budget 2026–27. She emphasized that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong and stated that the government is open to debate based on facts.

“The fundamentals of the economy remain strong. We have introduced multiple schemes for the textile sector and ordinary citizens to protect them from volatility,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Budget 2026

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi called the Budget “blind to India’s real crises” in a post on X. He highlighted youth unemployment, falling manufacturing, capital outflows, declining household savings, and farmers’ distress, arguing that the Budget fails to address these urgent challenges.

Congress Continues Criticism

The Congress party continued its criticism, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge stating that the Budget shows a lack of vision.

“The Modi government has run out of ideas. Budget 2026 does not provide a single solution to India’s many economic, social, and political challenges,” Kharge said.

Key Takeaways from Union Budget 2026

Technology-driven growth to benefit the common man.

Manufacturing and MSMEs are prioritized for economic expansion.

Public capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore with infrastructure focus.

Services, skilling, and employment generation at the core of the Budget.

FM Sitharaman ready to debate with facts in response to opposition criticism.

