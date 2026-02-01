LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: Pharma, Textiles, Electronics gain; Brokers, PSU Banks face pressure. Budget winners, losers, market impact, stocks

Union Budget 2026: Pharma, Textiles & Electronics get a boost.(Pic: Sansad TV)
Union Budget 2026: Pharma, Textiles & Electronics get a boost.(Pic: Sansad TV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 1, 2026 16:44:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth Union Budget, outlining proposals aimed at boosting economic growth, promoting inclusive development, and meeting citizens’ aspirations.

You Might Be Interested In

While several sectors are set to gain from the budget, some industries face challenges due to new policies. Here’s a detailed look at who benefits and who faces pressure.

Big Budget Moves: Key Announcements

  • ₹40,000 crore allocated to promote electronic components manufacturing.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • ₹10,000 crore earmarked for biopharmaceuticals to position India as a global hub.

  • Portfolio Investment Scheme for people of Indian origin (PIOs) raised from 5% to 10% per individual, overall cap increased from 10% to 24%.

  • Five new medical tourism hubs announced, boosting hospital stocks.

  • Funding for seven high-speed rail routes, dedicated freight corridors, and container manufacturing ecosystem.

  • Creation of Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to support private infrastructure developers.

  • Plans to unlock the economic potential of cities via City Economic Regions (CERs) with Rs 5,000 crore per CER over five years.

Budget Winners: Sectors Poised to Benefit

Pharmaceuticals / Biopharma

The government announced $1.1 billion over the next five years to boost biologics and biosimilar drug production. Major players like Sun Pharma and Biocon saw a surge in their stock prices following the announcement. India aims to become a global biopharma manufacturing hub, especially with rising non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer.

Textiles

Policy measures, including mega textile parks, are expected to benefit apparel makers impacted by US tariffs. Companies such as Raymond Ltd. and Trident Ltd. saw significant gains in trading after the announcement.

Electronic Manufacturing

A $4.3 billion allocation for electronic components is set to strengthen India’s electronics supply chain, particularly as companies like Apple expand manufacturing in India. Stocks of local players like Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, and Kaynes Technology rose following the budget.

Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure

A tax holiday until 2047 for foreign companies providing cloud services globally from India-based data centers boosts the data infrastructure sector. Companies like Anant Raj Ltd. witnessed notable gains as AI and cloud investments surge.

Hospitals and Medical Tourism

The announcement of five new medical tourism hubs lifted hospital stocks, including Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, and Metropolis Healthcare.

Infrastructure and Shipping

Allocations for freight corridors, high-speed city rail routes, and container manufacturing are set to benefit shipping and logistics players. Companies such as Shipping Corp of India, Essar Shipping, and Container Corp of India experienced strong market reactions.

Budget Losers: Sectors Under Pressure

Brokers and Stock Exchanges

The government hiked Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options, aiming to curb speculative retail trading. Stocks of brokers like Angel One Ltd. and exchanges like BSE fell sharply after the announcement.

State-Owned Banks (PSU Banks)

Investors anticipated bank consolidation and FDI relaxation, which did not materialize. Plans to sell a record amount of government bonds could affect treasury incomes. Shares of State Bank of India and other PSU banks declined, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index dropping by as much as 7%.

Clean Energy

The sector had hoped for tax rationalization and lower customs duties on critical components to accelerate net-zero initiatives. Lack of significant support disappointed investors and industry stakeholders.

Market Reaction

While manufacturing, data centers, and hospital stocks surged, Nifty 50 fell up to 3% after the budget due to the derivative tax hike. Investors are carefully weighing the impact of both growth-oriented allocations and regulatory measures.

Union Budget 2026 reflects a push towards manufacturing, infrastructure, and health sectors, while policies on derivatives and bond issuance put brokers and PSU banks under pressure. Market watchers are eyeing how these measures play out in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026budget liveBudget PharmaBudget winners and losersUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

Union Budget 2026: Digital Infra Sees Big Boost As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday For Data Centres Till 2047 | What To Expect

Union Budget 2026: How The Union Budget 2026 Is Women-Oriented And A Bold Push For ‘Nari Shakti’ — From SHE-Marts To STEM, A Women-Oriented Agenda

Smoking Gets Costlier: Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala Prices Set To Jump From Today, February 1 After 40% GST On Tobacco – Check New Per-Stick Prices

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

‘Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details
Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details
Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details
Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

QUICK LINKS