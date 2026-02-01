LIVE TV
Budget 2026
Home > Business > Nirmala Sitharaman's 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: 'Real Relief' For Some, 'Not Enough' For Others- Here's How Netizens React

Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

Budget 2026 sparks divide online: some hail TCS relief and growth push, others slam lack of tax relief and defence focus.

Budget 2026 sparks divide online. (Image Credits: ANI/Sansad TV)
Budget 2026 sparks divide online. (Image Credits: ANI/Sansad TV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 1, 2026 15:43:39 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, today, social media platforms quickly turned into debate arenas. 

While the government described the budget as a roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047, netizens offered sharply divided opinions some praising key measures as meaningful relief, others calling it underwhelming and misplaced in priorities.

The budget, guided by three “kartavyas”  enhancing competitiveness, fulfilling aspirations, and ensuring equitable access to opportunities  aimed to build an ecosystem for sustained economic growth.

However, income tax payers who were expecting tax rebates or changes in standard deduction found little to cheer, adding to the disappointment reflected online. Meanwhile, markets slipped into the red during the presentation, further fuelling debate.

PM Modi Calls It ‘Human-Centric’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget as “human-centric” and said it strengthens India’s foundation through path-breaking reforms. Calling it a catalyst for long-term growth, he said the proposals would energise the economy and empower youth.



“This budget brings the dreams of the present to life and strengthens the foundation of India’s bright future,” the Prime Minister remarked, describing the government’s reform agenda as a “Reform Express.”

‘Real Relief’ for Some

Several users highlighted specific announcements such as reduction in TCS burden, calling it a practical relief for families and students.

“TCS always felt like paying tax before spending the money. Cutting it down eases cash-flow pressure. Small change on paper, meaningful relief in practice,” one user wrote.

Others called it a middle-class and farmer-friendly budget, saying the focus was not merely on numbers but on long-term national strategy.

“Budget is not only numbers, it is national strategy now,” another user posted.

Some also praised the traditional and constitutional aspects of the budget presentation, calling it a reflection of “respect and responsibility.”

‘Not Enough’ Say Critics

On the other hand, critics argued that the budget failed to address pressing concerns.

“Not enough. We urgently need a $100B defence budget to counter China and Pakistan-backed terror. Defence isn’t optional,” a user commented.



Another post read:

“This budget chose comfort over course correction. How long can denial run a country?”

Some users even termed it the “Worst Budget ever,” expressing frustration over the lack of direct tax relief and immediate economic stimuli.

A Budget That Split Public Opinion

From praise for easing compliance burdens to criticism over missed expectations in taxation and defence spending, Union Budget 2026 has clearly split public sentiment.

While the government positions it as a structural, growth-oriented budget aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the public reaction reflects the everyday realities and expectations of citizens navigating inflation, taxation, and national priorities.

One comment perhaps summed up the divide best:

“This was a real pain point and a real relief.”

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 3:43 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

