UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary Defends SIR Amid Opposition Criticism: 'We Do Not Run Away From…'

Reacting to the row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the Centre does not shy away from discussions, accusing the opposition of remaining dissatisfied despite debates and protests on electoral reforms.

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary (PHOTO: X)
UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 21, 2025 19:12:44 IST

Reacting to the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 9 States and 3 Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said that the Centre never runs away from discussion, but the opposition is never satisfied.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and newly appointed UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, attended the organisational meeting organised at the IGP office on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The opposition is attacking on the issue of SIR. First, they demanded a discussion; we discussed electoral reforms. We do not run away from discussion; after that, they also held a rally at Ramlila Maidan. They are not satisfied.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said an organisational meeting was held on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “This was an organisational meeting. Its results will be far-reaching. There was a discussion regarding ensuring that every task of the organisation is accomplished.”

UP minister Jaiveer Singh said that the organisational meeting has concluded, experiences of the government and organisation were shared, and discussions were held on necessary organisational matters.

UP minister Dayashankar Singh said, “It was an organisational meeting to strengthen the party. This was the first meeting with him (Pankaj Chaudhary), in which there was a discussion on how to strengthen the party.”

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday harshly criticised the Modi government over the SIR issue, saying that the allegations that were levelled in the Parliament that the Congress has not given any suggestions to the Election Commission regarding electoral reforms are “completely false.”

Dismissing the allegations, Ramesh said, “Allegations were levelled at us in the Parliament that the Congress party has not given any suggestions to the Election Commission regarding electoral reforms. This is completely false. We have repeatedly requested time. We were not given time. Rahul Gandhi has held three press conferences…We were accused in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. We are now preparing a document on electoral reforms and will soon present it to the Election Commission.”

He further expressed hope that the ECI will meet the Congress party and discuss the proposals.

“We hope the Election Commission will meet with us and discuss it…From June 2023 to December 2023, we repeatedly requested time from the Election Commission regarding the VVPAT issue…The electoral roll needs to be cleaned up; there can be no two opinions about that. Only Indian citizens can vote. There is no debate, no controversy about that…The Home Minister should tell us. This information should be given to the country: you conducted an SIR in Bihar. How many infiltrators did you delete in Bihar?…RSS wants to change this Constitution. Narendra Modi wants to change it. Do you remember what the slogan was for 2024? “Abki Baar 400 Paar” Why? So that they can change this Constitution…,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, he also announced that the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27 will finalise an action plan for a nationwide movement across all states against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) Bill passed in Parliament.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 7:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS