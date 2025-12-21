LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy used his Christmas Eve speech in Hyderabad to announce plans for a strict hate speech law, warning of tough action against those insulting religions. Framing minority welfare as a right, he positioned Congress as a counter to divisive politics.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (PHOTO: X)
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 21, 2025 18:26:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Christmas Eve speech at LB Stadium in Hyderabad wasn’t just a holiday greeting. He used the moment to lay out where the Congress government stands on religion and politics in the state.

You Might Be Interested In

At the heart of his speech: a plan to introduce a law cracking down on hate speech and punishing anyone who insults another religion. He pitched it as a way to keep the peace, but it was also a clear shot at the national scene, where religious tension keeps flaring up.

Revanth Reddy Signals Tough Hate Speech Law in Telangana

Reddy didn’t call out any party by name, but you could tell he wanted the Congress to look like the answer to divisive politics.

You Might Be Interested In

He promised that the new law would mean tough consequences for anyone who tries to stir up hatred. “Every citizen is free to practise their religion, but respecting other religions is equally essential.

Any attempt to disturb communal harmony will be dealt with firmly,” he said. He also pointed out that his government has already stamped out some religion-based violence.

Revanth Reddy Promises Legal Shield Against Religious Hate

Even though he delivered this speech at a Christian gathering, he was clearly reaching out to all minorities, especially Muslims. He kept repeating that minority welfare isn’t a handout, it’s a right. And he made it clear that attacks on religious groups would bring serious legal trouble. His point was simple: the State is here to protect minorities, not just with words, but with the law.

Still, Reddy avoided singling out any one community. Instead, he leaned on the universal values taught by Jesus’ love, peace, and service to others to frame the new law as something that includes everyone, not just some. It’s a careful move, really. He’s trying to win over minorities without pushing away Hindu voters who care about harmony.

Just a couple of days before, the Congress government in Karnataka passed its own Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025. That bill stirred up a storm in the Assembly, with plenty of pushback from the Opposition.

With this, Karnataka became the first state in India to roll out a law specifically aimed at hate speech and hate crimes.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 6:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: a-revanth-reddyHate Speechlatest india newstelangana

RELATED News

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

President Droupadi Murmu Clears VB-G RAM G Bill, New Law to Replace MGNREGA With A Promise Of 125 Days of Rural Work

IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, ‘Blind Slogging Doesn’t Work Every Time’

Cries Of ‘No Aravalli, No Life’: SC’s Redefinition Of Aravalli Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi And Gujarat

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

LATEST NEWS

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

What Led To The San Francisco Power Outage Leaving 130,000 Residents In Dark? Here’s What Really Happened

What Is France’s Drink-Spiking Scandal? Nearly 200 Women Accuse Former French Culture Ministry Official Of Drugging And Abuse

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

Winter Solstice 2025: Why December 21 Marks the Shortest Day and Longest Night of the Year? Explained

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

What Is The 10-30-50 Rule Of Saving Money? Here’s How It Can Secure Your Future

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row
Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row
Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row
Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

QUICK LINKS