How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a 35-year-old schoolteacher died, but her body was not cremated for months. Instead, her 75-year-old father, who is a retired clerk from UP’s Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, kept the dead body at home for nearly four months, spraying perfume to hide the smell. The truth came out when relatives informed the police after they traced the elderly man in Begabafh and brought him back. There, he allegedly admitted the body was still inside the house, leading to the recovery.

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut?

Priyanka Biswas, a 35-year-old former schoolteacher and daughter of Uday Bhan Biswas, reportedly died of black jaundice in December last year. However, instead of performing her last rites, her father left her body on the bed at home. Months later, on Friday night, police discovered her remains, which had decomposed into a skeleton with only some flesh left on one limb.







Her remains were discovered after relatives, who had arrived at the house, noticed a strong foul smell emanating from inside and alerted the police.

Why Did Father Spray Perfume and Hide Daughter’s Death for Days?

According to police, Biswas sprayed a lot of perfume on his daughter’s body to control the smell. He stayed in his house in Meerut’s Sadar area for a few days and then quietly left, without telling any relatives or neighbours about her death.

How Did Family Discover Meerut Woman’s Truth After 4 Months?

The truth came out on Friday evening when his relative Bishwajeet saw him at a market in Meerut.

“He initially kept giving vague replies. I called my other relatives also and brought him to our house. When we all confronted him, he admitted Priyanka died around four months ago and he had gone off to Haridwar, leaving her body at home. I approached police soon after,” Bishwajeet said.

What Did Police Find Inside the ‘Horror House’ in Meerut?

Circle officer Navina Shukla said the house looked like a horror scene when the police entered. It was filled with garbage, and Priyanka’s body had decomposed into a skeleton lying on a bed. Her remains have now been sent for detailed medical and forensic examination.

What Did Father Tell Police After Being Taken Into Custody?

Uday Bhanu has been taken into custody and moved to Sadar Bazar police station for questioning. Police are now investigating whether any crime was committed, including hiding the death or destroying evidence.

During questioning, he reportedly told police that his daughter was suffering from jaundice and died at home despite treatment and ritual healing. He also said he could not cope with her death and stayed in the house for some time before leaving for Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to post-mortem, and police are waiting for forensic reports to confirm the exact cause of death.

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