How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
Home > India News > How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

A 35-year-old Meerut teacher died of suspected jaundice, but her father kept her body at home for four months. Police found skeletal remains after relatives alerted them. The accused is in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed. Photos: X
Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 12, 2026 09:44:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a 35-year-old schoolteacher died, but her body was not cremated for months. Instead, her 75-year-old father, who is a retired clerk from UP’s Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, kept the dead body at home for nearly four months, spraying perfume to hide the smell. The truth came out when relatives informed the police after they traced the elderly man in Begabafh and brought him back. There, he allegedly admitted the body was still inside the house, leading to the recovery.

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut?

Priyanka Biswas, a 35-year-old former schoolteacher and daughter of Uday Bhan Biswas, reportedly died of black jaundice in December last year. However, instead of performing her last rites, her father left her body on the bed at home. Months later, on Friday night, police discovered her remains, which had decomposed into a skeleton with only some flesh left on one limb. 



Her remains were discovered after relatives, who had arrived at the house, noticed a strong foul smell emanating from inside and alerted the police. 

Why Did Father Spray Perfume and Hide Daughter’s Death for Days?

According to police, Biswas sprayed a lot of perfume on his daughter’s body to control the smell. He stayed in his house in Meerut’s Sadar area for a few days and then quietly left, without telling any relatives or neighbours about her death.

How Did Family Discover Meerut Woman’s Truth After 4 Months?

The truth came out on Friday evening when his relative Bishwajeet saw him at a market in Meerut. 

“He initially kept giving vague replies. I called my other relatives also and brought him to our house. When we all confronted him, he admitted Priyanka died around four months ago and he had gone off to Haridwar, leaving her body at home. I approached police soon after,” Bishwajeet said.

What Did Police Find Inside the ‘Horror House’ in Meerut?

Circle officer Navina Shukla said the house looked like a horror scene when the police entered. It was filled with garbage, and Priyanka’s body had decomposed into a skeleton lying on a bed. Her remains have now been sent for detailed medical and forensic examination. 

What Did Father Tell Police After Being Taken Into Custody?

Uday Bhanu has been taken into custody and moved to Sadar Bazar police station for questioning. Police are now investigating whether any crime was committed, including hiding the death or destroying evidence. 

During questioning, he reportedly told police that his daughter was suffering from jaundice and died at home despite treatment and ritual healing. He also said he could not cope with her death and stayed in the house for some time before leaving for Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to post-mortem, and police are waiting for forensic reports to confirm the exact cause of death. 

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: father kept dead body at homehome-hero-pos-5how did Meerut teacher dieMeerut dead body caseMeerut horror casePriyanka Biswas deathUP shocking news

RELATED News

India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’

‘I Was There For A No Show’: Smita Prakash Calls Out Miranda House After Reaching As Chief Guest To Find Empty Hall, No Staff Present – Watch

Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Muhoozi Kainerugaba? Uganda Army Chief In Spotlight Over Viral ‘Most Beautiful Wife’ And $1 Billion From Turkey Remark

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK and DC? — Sanju Samson’s Fireworks, Shivam Dube’s Cameo Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: When Is Ekadashi 13 or 14 April? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, and More

Islamabad Talks Failed: What Happens Now As JD Vance Calls Peace Talks Failure Bad News For Iran, Will Pakistan Pay The Price?

‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

US-Iran War Peace Talks: No Breakthrough In Negotiations, Islamabad Talks Extended For Another Day After 15 Hours Of Discussions

12 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell
How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell
How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell
How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

QUICK LINKS