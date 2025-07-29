UP Govt transfers 23 IAS Officers in major Bureaucratic overhaul

The District Magistrates (DMs) of important districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Gonda were among 23 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who were transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night as part of a massive bureaucratic makeover.

Important Reassignments and Appointments

Former competitive shooter and 2014-batch IAS officer Medha Roopam has been assigned Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) as District Magistrate post. She takes over for Manish Kumar Verma, an officer from the 2011 class who was moved to Prayagraj to serve in the same role. Within the administration, Roopam is regarded as a reliable officer, and the quickly expanding Noida region views her assignment as strategically important.



Ravindra Kumar Mandar, previously DM of Prayagraj and a 2012‑batch officer, has taken charge as the DM of Ghaziabad. Known for his tenure during the Kumbh Mela and other major city-scale events, Mandar’s experience is being seen as an asset in Ghaziabad’s evolving urban landscape.



Deepak Kumar Meena, the outgoing DM of Ghaziabad, has been posted as the DM of Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meena, also of the 2011‑batch, earned praise for overseeing the 2025 Kanwar Yatra and leading a probe into the Prateek Grand City sewage flooding incident.



Krishna Karunesh, who served as DM of Gorakhpur, is now the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Noida Authority. During his tenure, he spearheaded efforts to expand Gorakhpur airport capacity significantly, aiming to handle up to 200 flights daily.

Broader Bureaucratic Shifts

The reshuffle also includes new postings in several other key districts: Kasganj, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Bahraich, and Mirzapur, among others. Officers such as Pranay Singh, Kapil Singh, Amandeep Duli, Akshay Tripathi and Priyanka Niranjan have been assigned to these posts.

The government reshuffled senior bureaucrats across major departments. Notable appointments include:

Gaurav Dayal moving to the Home Department as Secretary;



Dr. Sarika Mohan, now serving as Secretary, Finance;



Amrit Tripathi, assigned as Secretary, Higher Education;



Ministhy S, taking over as the new Sugarcane Commissioner replacing Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, who has moved to the Social Welfare Department.

Former DMs reappointed to secretarial roles include Neha Sharma, now Inspector General of Registration, and Monica Rani, appointed Special Secretary of Basic Education and Additional DG of School Education.

Implications and Strategic Significance

This reshuffle reflects the Uttar Pradesh government’s alignment of trusted officers in sensitive and high-growth districts ahead of key governance initiatives and infrastructure projects. With strategic placements in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj, the administration appears to signal renewed focus on law enforcement, urban development, and public service delivery.

