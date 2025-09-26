LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 20:24:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): UP Minister Anil Rajbhar strongly condemned “I Love Mohammad” protest in Bareilly, saying that “these are people with a mindset that cannot digest India’s and UP’s development”.

His remarks come after a group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to lathi charge and detain several of them.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read “I Love Mohammad.”

Speaking in Lucknow, Rajbhar said, “These are people with a mindset that cannot digest India’s and UP’s development. They have tried everything but failed. That is why a riot-fueled mentality has taken hold. If anyone commits such an act or attempts to disrupt UP’s peace, the government will deal with them firmly. We will take such action that even their future generations will remember it.”

Echoing the sentiment, State Minister Asim Arun stressed the need for prior permission for religious gatherings. “Any religious or cultural event should only take place after obtaining permission… Any procession viewed as a show of strength is detrimental to the country, and divisive elements try to take India in this direction. But our government, police, and administration know how to deal with them,” he said.

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh described the protests as a “deliberate conspiracy” to create unrest. “The entire state knows the purpose of this ‘I Love Mohammad’ discourse… When no case has been registered against I Love Mohammad’, then such talk is extremely worrying, misleading, and a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the peace and order is being carried out by some people,” he said.

Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad also criticised the unauthorised demonstration. “It is wrong to take out any kind of procession without permission, to spread religious frenzy, and to do politics on this,” he said.

Earlier, officials said police were conducting a flag march in the area when some miscreants came onto the streets shouting slogans and pelted stones. IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said the situation is currently under control, and some of the stone pelters have been identified and taken into custody.

“The demonstration, as you can see, has people on the streets, but the situation remains normal. Conversations were held with everyone since morning. The namaz (prayer) has been completed, and some people have returned home. A few individuals were seen chanting slogans on the streets and were sent back by the police,” he said.

“Those identified were recorded through videography and photography. Action is being taken against them,” he added.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the dargah and Maulana Khan’s residence to prevent any further unrest. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anil-rajbhar-says-these-people-cannot-digest-indias-ups-developmentup-ministers-condemn-i-love-mohammad-protests-in-bareilly

RELATED News

Stone pelting in UP's Bareilly after Friday prayers, police detain several
Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections
E-Aadhaar App: Guideline To Update Your Phone Number, Address, Picture Using App
Congress leader KC Venugopal questions Kerala CM's silence' over SIR
Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Massive Pilgrim Rush In First Four Days of Navratri 2025

LATEST NEWS

"Visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes": MEA issues advisory on fake job offers in Iran
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata pandal recasts Satyajit Ray's fictional dictator as 'Hirak Rani'
Jennifer Lawrence Defends Palestine, Calls It ‘No Less Than A Genocide’
"Good thing was we didn't fictionalise story of Chamkila": Imtiaz Ali on 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations 2025
Forget the Retro Saree: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits!
Over 1,500 youth engage with innovators, entrepreneurs at CM Yuva Conclave during UPITS 2025
Five must-known facts about BWF World Junior C'ships 2025
Sai Pallavi In Bikini? Fans Comment Saying, ‘We Know Who You Are’, Check Here
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Record Breaking Prize Money Up For Grabs!
WATCH: American Tourist Gets Shocked By Robotic Legs In China That Make You Walk, Run And Climb With ZERO Effort, You Can Buy Them For Just…
UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"
UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"
UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"
UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"

QUICK LINKS