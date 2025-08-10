LIVE TV
UP Police Constable Arrested In Delhi For Stealing Motorcycles

The Delhi Police has arrested a serving Uttar Pradesh Police constable for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Preet Vihar area, officials said on Sunday. According to the police, the arrest took place during a late-night patrol on the intervening night of August 5-6 in the Rajdhani Enclave Market in the Preet Vihar area.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 22:13:00 IST

The Delhi Police has arrested a serving Uttar Pradesh Police constable for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Preet Vihar area, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the arrest took place during a late-night patrol on the intervening night of August 5-6 in the Rajdhani Enclave Market in the Preet Vihar area.

The police said that a team, acting on a tip-off from a secret source, detained Mohseen and recovered two master keys used to unlock motorcycles.

“When asked about his presence in the Preet Vihar area, he could not give any justified reason,” a police officer said.

Investigations revealed that Mohseen, a resident of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, had previous involvement in vehicle theft.

“During sustained interrogation, he admitted to stealing a Hero Splendour motorcycle from Preet Vihar about two months earlier. CCTV footage from the date of the theft matched his presence at the scene,” police said.

Police said Mohseen was serving as a constable in the 2019 batch of the UP Police and was posted at the 44 Battalion PAC in Meerut’s Hapur Road. On the day of the arrest, he was on leave. His unit was informed of his arrest.

Police sought a two-day custody remand to recover the stolen motorcycle.

Mohseen led investigators to accuse Vishal, 22, of Veer Nagar in Meerut, who had purchased the motorcycle from him about 1.5 months earlier. Vishal told police that Mohseen, also known as Raja, had contacted him through Facebook and sold the bike at Talwar Petrol Pump in Ganga Nagar, Meerut.

The recovered motorcycle had its engine and chassis numbers tampered with, but police confirmed that the starting digits matched the stolen bike’s details.

The vehicle was seized as case property. Police said that the case property motorcycle, whose engine and chassis numbers had been tampered with, was recovered.

The engine numbers matched the case property Motorcycle that was taken into police possession. Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the incident, they said.

Police added that Mohseen targeted parked motorcycles in Delhi using master keys and later sold them in UP through personal contacts and social media platforms.

The police said that further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the theft network. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: UP Free Bus Ride Scheme: Number Of Passengers Likely To Reach 75 Lakh Mark In 3 Days

Tags: Bike Stealingdelhi policeUttar Pradesh Police

