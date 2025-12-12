Uttar Pradesh Horror: Firozabad Class 10 Boy Rapes Class 8 Girl, Uses Her Obscene Photos To Blackmail And Forcing Theft Of ₹1.5 Lakh Jewellery

The student of Class 10 in Firozabad has been caught and accused of raping and blackmailing a Class 8 girl and stealing jewellery worth more than 1.5 lakh after taking obscene photos of the girl and going into her house.

Teen Boy Held for Raping Minor

Police said that the case started off six months ago in South police station that the boy spotted the girl dancing in a wedding. The two became friends and at the same time, when they interacted, the boy supposedly took nude photos of her in bad positions.

The two would talk day in, day out over the mobile phone and using the photos, the accused would allegedly control the girl to steal the gold jewellery of her mother.

According to the police, the small girl presented jewellery worth above 1.5 lakh to the suspect and retained it in his possession. The officials also added that the boy had taken intimate photos and videos of the girl and was blackmailing her with them.

How the case was cracked

At the time of the jewellery loss, the family of the girl became suspicious and put her under severe interrogation. The girl admitted that she was the one who had taken the ornaments and handed them to another youth at the arrangement of the accused boy. The family approached the police at that time.

A case was filed and the student who was in Class 10 was arrested by the police. His possession was also found in the possession of the stolen ornaments.

Other Superintendent of Police (City) Ravishankar Prasad added that investigation is still going on. He encouraged parents and guardians to observe the activities of their children on the mobile phones and closely observe their friend circle.

