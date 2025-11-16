LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttar Pradesh Indecent Act Caught On CCTV: Drunk Businessman's Son Assaults Hotel Receptionist, Forcibly Hugs And Kisses Her Before…

Aman Agarwal, son of a prominent Jhansi jeweler, was arrested after CCTV footage showed him drunkenly harassing and kissing a hotel receptionist without consent. The disturbing video went viral online, prompting swift police action and a formal case against him.

The Man misbehaving with the receptionist (PHOTO: X)
The Man misbehaving with the receptionist (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 16, 2025 21:52:54 IST

A disturbing incident just came out of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Aman Agarwal, the son of a well-known jewelry businessman, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a hotel receptionist while drunk. The whole thing was caught on CCTV and is all over the internet now.

In the video, you see Aman walking into the hotel with two women. He’s clearly drunk. He goes up to the female receptionist, holds her hand, and kisses her cheek while talking to her. A Journalist shared the footage online, and you can see the woman looks really uncomfortable the entire time.

A little later, as the group heads toward the elevator, Aman goes back to the receptionist, grabs her hand again, and kisses her cheek—this time even more forcefully. The receptionist looks visibly upset.

After this, the woman filed a complaint with the police about Aman’s behavior. The police arrested him and took him into custody. Jhansi Police even posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they picked him up and brought him before the court, starting the legal process.

Right now, it’s not clear exactly which charges Aman faces. The investigation is still going on.



First published on: Nov 16, 2025 9:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS