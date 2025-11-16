Uttar Pradesh Indecent Act Caught On CCTV: Drunk Businessman’s Son Assaults Hotel Receptionist, Forcibly Hugs And Kisses Her Before…

A disturbing incident just came out of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Aman Agarwal, the son of a well-known jewelry businessman, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a hotel receptionist while drunk. The whole thing was caught on CCTV and is all over the internet now.

In the video, you see Aman walking into the hotel with two women. He’s clearly drunk. He goes up to the female receptionist, holds her hand, and kisses her cheek while talking to her. A Journalist shared the footage online, and you can see the woman looks really uncomfortable the entire time.

यूपी –

जिला झांसी में करोड़पति सर्राफा कारोबारी के बेटे अमन अग्रवाल ने शराब के नशे में होटल की बार रिसेप्शनिस्ट का हाथ पकड़ा, बाहों में लेकर Kiss किया। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर आरोपी अमन अग्रवाल गिरफ्तार है।

pic.twitter.com/lcNwwC8GRp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 15, 2025

A little later, as the group heads toward the elevator, Aman goes back to the receptionist, grabs her hand again, and kisses her cheek—this time even more forcefully. The receptionist looks visibly upset.

After this, the woman filed a complaint with the police about Aman’s behavior. The police arrested him and took him into custody. Jhansi Police even posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they picked him up and brought him before the court, starting the legal process.

Right now, it’s not clear exactly which charges Aman faces. The investigation is still going on.

दि. 12.11.2025 को थाना नवाबाद क्षेत्रान्तर्गत डियोन कैफे में महिला रिसेप्शनिस्ट के साथ एक व्यक्ति द्वारा अभद्रता किए जाने के मामले में पीड़िता द्वारा कोई प्रार्थना पत्र नहीं दिया है, फिर भी मामले में पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। इस सम्बन्ध में SP City की बाइट pic.twitter.com/i41phFyig7 — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) November 16, 2025







