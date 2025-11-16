Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Makes A BIG Breakthrough, Suicide Bomber’s Aide Amir Rashid Ali Arrested, Here’s All You Need To Know

In a big breakthrough, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has arrested an assistant of the suicide bomber, Dr Umar Nabi who supposedly orchestrated the terror assault in the national capital that killed at least 10 people and injured 32 others on November 10.

On the night of November 10, a huge explosion erupted in Delhi as a Hyundai i20 vehicle burst out in front of the Red Fort Metro Station at 6:52 pm, killing at least 10 people and injuring others.

The effect of the blast was so severe that a good number of vehicles were destroyed and the camera shots of the place showed dismembered bodies and heaps of debris.

NIA Makes a Breakthrough in Red Fort Area Bombing Case with Arrest of Suicide Bomber’s Aide pic.twitter.com/ABt3na9tOo — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 16, 2025

Who is Amir Rashid Ali?

Amir Rashid Ali, an Amir of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in Delhi after intensive search operation was conducted by the NIA which had replaced the Delhi Police in the investigation. The vehicle in the explosion was under his name.

The NIA revealed that Amir had gone to Delhi to assist in the purchase of the vehicle which was later converted into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried on the vehicle.

The dead driver of the car that carried the IED has been established as Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama resident and Assistant Professor of the General Medicine department at Al-Falah University, Faridabad by the NIA, in a forensic manner.

