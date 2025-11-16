LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Makes A BIG Breakthrough, Suicide Bomber’s Aide Amir Rashid Ali Arrested, Here’s All You Need To Know

The NIA has arrested an aide of suicide bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, accused of planning the deadly November 10 Delhi blast near Red Fort Metro Station that killed 10 and injured 32. The powerful explosion destroyed multiple vehicles and left the site littered with debris and dismembered bodies.

NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber’s Aide (PHOTO: X)
NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber’s Aide (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 16, 2025 19:26:57 IST

In a big breakthrough, the National Investigative Agency (NIA)  has arrested an assistant of the suicide bomber, Dr Umar Nabi who supposedly orchestrated the terror assault in the national capital that killed at least 10 people and injured 32 others on November 10.

On the night of November 10, a huge explosion erupted in Delhi as a Hyundai i20 vehicle burst out in front of the Red Fort Metro Station at 6:52 pm, killing at least 10 people and injuring others.

The effect of the blast was so severe that a good number of vehicles were destroyed and the camera shots of the place showed dismembered bodies and heaps of debris.

Who is Amir Rashid Ali?

Amir Rashid Ali, an Amir of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in Delhi after intensive search operation was conducted by the NIA which had replaced the Delhi Police in the investigation. The vehicle in the explosion was under his name.

The NIA revealed that Amir had gone to Delhi to assist in the purchase of the vehicle which was later converted into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried on the vehicle.

The dead driver of the car that carried the IED has been established as Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama resident and Assistant Professor of the General Medicine department at Al-Falah University, Faridabad by the NIA, in a forensic manner.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 7:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS