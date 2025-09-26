Vadodara Viral Video: Couple Kissing For Reels During Garba Celebration Triggers Religious Backlash, Sanatani Committee Issues Warning

A shocking episode has startled the individuals in Vadodara during the popular United Way garba. One of the videos was made by a couple displaying kissing in public and became viral on social media.

The video has enraged Hindu organisations and those who attend the garba because it occurred during Navratri, a holy festival of Mataji. The Sanatan Sant Committee has also given a stern warning to the organizers of the event after the incident.

Vadodara Garba Viral Video Sparks Outrage During Navratri

Now, only five days back, there was a great commotion by the participants of the Alkapuri Club located in Vadodara when United Way failed to serve passes upon the participants even after calling them and police had to be scrurried to the location. Nevertheless, in this case, there were three or four injured citizens and broken windows in the commotion.

Watch the video here:





Sanatan Sant Committee Warns Organisers

As per the publication, Bhaskar English, the President of United Way of Baroda Tarak Patel explained that Garba is a holy ground. He said, “I inform all those who visit to play Garba to keep the dignity of Garba. Remember not to give anyone an impression that you offend them because of your actions. You can go and play Garba anywhere, do not forget where you are headed. I would also like to inform couples that they should always behave well and not to come to our Garba.”

In this respect, Jyotirnath Maharaj, National President of Sanatan Sant Samiti, has said that the incident that occurred in United Way Garba and in Garba is really very sad. “There was controversy earlier as well that involved a girl smoking electronic cigarette. Such traditions are still followed to this day,” he said adding, “The big question is what the organizers and security are doing. This issue should be taken into consideration. It is depressing that dirty things are being done during Garba and people around it simply sit and observe. Every person should wake up to save our culture.”

He further stated, “This proves the media has been realizing this, now you have all raised your voice in the media. However, it should be enlightened on all levels in society. The destruction of culture as a consequence of copying Western culture is never accepted or approved. Regarding this incident. I would like the administrators to take necessary measures, act ruthlessly and make sure that these cases do not occur in the future.”