Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

India intends to establish a formal procedure for performing its national song, Vande Mataram, which will function with the same ceremonial status as the national anthem. The Modi government intends to treat Vande Mataram as a national song with full ceremonial dignity, matching the respect shown to the national anthem. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted a high-level meeting earlier this month to develop specific guidelines determining the appropriate occasions for performing the song.

The Constitution provides equal status to both the national anthem and the national song, yet the enforcement of this protection remains unimplemented because there are no existing regulations. Citizens must currently stand during the anthem, with legal consequences under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for any disrespect. The public has followed Vande Mataram informally because there has been no official requirement defining proper public behavior.

The proposed protocol will create standardized procedures for schools, official events, and public gatherings to perform the song, which has historically represented India’s national spirit.

Vande Mataram: Restoring the Historic Song to Its National Glory

The debate about India’s national song Vande Mataram dates back to the 1937 Congress session, when some verses of the song were said to have been removed from the performance. The BJP claims this decision weakened the symbolic power of the song and laid the groundwork for the Partition, while Congress insists these allegations are politically motivated distortions. The Vande Mataram national song has faced multiple legal petitions demanding equal legal and ceremonial status with the national anthem throughout the years.

The central government told the Supreme Court in 2022 that no formal rules existed for the national song, which left public observance as an informal practice. Vande Mataram, which Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote, first appeared as a national anthem during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905–08, before it became an essential slogan of India’s independence movement.

The Modi government wants to restore the song to its original historical significance. The proposal establishes performance guidelines which schools and official events will use to create uniform national symbol standards that require citizens to show continuous respect. The initiative seeks to honor Indian heritage while teaching citizens to behave responsibly by giving Vande Mataram its appropriate position with the national anthem in both legal and spiritual terms.

Discussion Points on the National Song Vande Mataram Protocol

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) meeting focused on drafting clear rules and guidelines for respecting the national song.

Key issues discussed included: Whether standing during Vande Mataram should be made compulsory. Specifying the appropriate time and place for singing the national song. Introducing legal action or fines for disrespecting the song.

The move coincides with the ongoing nationwide celebration of Vande Mataram by the Modi government.

The BJP has accused the Congress party of downplaying the importance of the national song as part of appeasement politics.

Congress denies these allegations, claiming that the BJP is distorting historical facts.

