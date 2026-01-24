LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
Home > India > Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

India plans a formal protocol for its national song Vande Mataram, giving it ceremonial parity with the national anthem, standardizing performances, and ensuring respect across schools, events, and public gatherings.

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 24, 2026 12:49:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

India Eyes Formal Protocol for National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ Like National Anthem

You Might Be Interested In

India intends to establish a formal procedure for performing its national song, Vande Mataram, which will function with the same ceremonial status as the national anthem. The Modi government intends to treat Vande Mataram as a national song with full ceremonial dignity, matching the respect shown to the national anthem. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted a high-level meeting earlier this month to develop specific guidelines determining the appropriate occasions for performing the song.

The Constitution provides equal status to both the national anthem and the national song, yet the enforcement of this protection remains unimplemented because there are no existing regulations. Citizens must currently stand during the anthem, with legal consequences under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for any disrespect. The public has followed Vande Mataram informally because there has been no official requirement defining proper public behavior.

You Might Be Interested In

The proposed protocol will create standardized procedures for schools, official events, and public gatherings to perform the song, which has historically represented India’s national spirit.

Vande Mataram: Restoring the Historic Song to Its National Glory

The debate about India’s national song Vande Mataram dates back to the 1937 Congress session, when some verses of the song were said to have been removed from the performance. The BJP claims this decision weakened the symbolic power of the song and laid the groundwork for the Partition, while Congress insists these allegations are politically motivated distortions. The Vande Mataram national song has faced multiple legal petitions demanding equal legal and ceremonial status with the national anthem throughout the years.

The central government told the Supreme Court in 2022 that no formal rules existed for the national song, which left public observance as an informal practice. Vande Mataram, which Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote, first appeared as a national anthem during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905–08, before it became an essential slogan of India’s independence movement.

The Modi government wants to restore the song to its original historical significance. The proposal establishes performance guidelines which schools and official events will use to create uniform national symbol standards that require citizens to show continuous respect. The initiative seeks to honor Indian heritage while teaching citizens to behave responsibly by giving Vande Mataram its appropriate position with the national anthem in both legal and spiritual terms.

Discussion Points on the National Song Vande Mataram Protocol

  • The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) meeting focused on drafting clear rules and guidelines for respecting the national song.

  • Key issues discussed included:

    • Whether standing during Vande Mataram should be made compulsory.

    • Specifying the appropriate time and place for singing the national song.

    • Introducing legal action or fines for disrespecting the song.

  • The move coincides with the ongoing nationwide celebration of Vande Mataram by the Modi government.

  • The BJP has accused the Congress party of downplaying the importance of the national song as part of appeasement politics.

  • Congress denies these allegations, claiming that the BJP is distorting historical facts.

(With Inouts From PTI)

Also Read:‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s War Film Opens At..

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ceremonial ruleshistorical significanceIndia national songindian heritageMHA guidelinesministry of home affairsModi governmentnational anthem protocolpatriotic songpublic gatheringsrespect national songschool eventsVande Mataram

RELATED News

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan’s KPK, Horror Unfolds

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

LATEST NEWS

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

JEE Main 2026 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For All Categories

Why Has ‘The Raja Saab’ Producer SKN Filed FIR Amid Brutal Online Trolling Of Prabhas Film

Indian Man Kills Wife, 3 Relatives In US, 12-Year-Old Son Hides In Closet, Calls 911 – What Triggered The Bloodbath?

Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet, Championing Ideas, Stories and Dialogue

Who Is The Couple In The ‘1 Minute 42 Second’ Viral Train Toilet MMS? Check Full Story Behind Privacy Controversy

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump Signals Military Readiness, Iran Warns Any Attack Will Trigger ‘All-Out War’

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 ANNOUNCED: Here’s How To Apply Online, Eligibility, Process And Vacancy Details

White House Posts Cryptic ‘Nihilist Penguin’ Meme Featuring Trump As Greenland Plan Dominates Social Media

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines
Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines
Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines
Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

QUICK LINKS