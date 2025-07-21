LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Home > India > Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

On July 21, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned due to health, prompting an immediate constitutional process. The Deputy Chairman will temporarily chair the Rajya Sabha. The Election Commission of India must swiftly conduct an election for a new Vice President, who will serve a full five-year term. The election involves an electoral college of both Houses of Parliament through proportional representation and secret ballot.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India citing health reasons, says it was an honour to serve the nation. Phot/RSTV.
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India citing health reasons, says it was an honour to serve the nation. Phot/RSTV.

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:30:42 IST

Today 21 July, on the first day of the Monsoon Session, there was a surprising development. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sent his resignation to the President of India. The reason given was some health issues and medical advice. His immediate departure from one of the highest constitutional posts in India prompts several questions and consideration of the path forward.

Who takes Charge When Vice President Resigns?

The primary role of the Vice-President is to Chair the Rajya Sabha, however, when he resigns, the Deputy Chairman takes charge of the Rajya Sabha.

But what if the Deputy Chairman does not perform or cannot execute his duties? The President then can step in and select a member of Rajya Sabha to perform the duties and responsibilities.

However, there is no direct line of succession to the Vice President’s office in the event of an extraordinary vacancy. The Constitution mandates for the election to be performed as early as possible after the vacancy occurs.

This immediate resignation was driven by his personal health concerns. The President now has to take the call to fill the vacant position in order to ensure a smooth functioning of the Parliament sessions.

The Race for Raisina Hills: Procedure for the Vice-Presidential Election

With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is now tasked with swiftly initiating the process for electing India’s next Vice President.

Procedure for the Vice-Presidential Election

The election procedure for the Vice President is outlined in the Indian Constitution. An electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chooses VP by a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, with voting by secret ballot.

The members of the state legislative assembly, however, do not participate in the election process, unlike in the President’s election. 

The eligible candidate must be an Indian citizen and has completed the age of 35 years. The prospective candidate must be proposed by at least 20 electors and seconded by another 20.

The Election Commission of India will soon issue a notification for the timeline of nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, and the polling date.

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Begins Today: Understanding The Different Sessions Of Parliament

Tags: Indian PoliticiansJagdeep Dhankharunion ministerVice PresidentVice President of India

More News

‘Have Nothing To Say’, Mallikarjun Kharge After VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons
Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case
‘It Got Nasty!’ – Kalki Spills The Beans On Bitter Divorce With Anurag Kashyap And Parents’ Fallout
Planned Parenthood Secures Partial Legal Victory Against Trump Administration’s Medicaid Cuts
K-Drama Buzz List: The Most Anticipated Shows To Stream Right Now And Next Month
Tanner Scott Pulled Mid-Game With Arm Issue, Evaluation Underway
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
Coldplay Kiss-Cam Survival Guide: How to Dodge PDA and Avoid Getting Caught Red-Handed (Or Lip-Locked!)
From Screens To Social Feeds: Netizens Dish Out Honest Reviews And Crazy Funny Jibes On ‘Saiyaara’
Brazil Supreme Court Freezes Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Assets, Threatens Jair Bolsonaro With Arrest
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?