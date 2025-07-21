Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens Next?

Today 21 July, on the first day of the Monsoon Session, there was a surprising development. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sent his resignation to the President of India. The reason given was some health issues and medical advice. His immediate departure from one of the highest constitutional posts in India prompts several questions and consideration of the path forward.

Who takes Charge When Vice President Resigns?

The primary role of the Vice-President is to Chair the Rajya Sabha, however, when he resigns, the Deputy Chairman takes charge of the Rajya Sabha.

But what if the Deputy Chairman does not perform or cannot execute his duties? The President then can step in and select a member of Rajya Sabha to perform the duties and responsibilities.

However, there is no direct line of succession to the Vice President’s office in the event of an extraordinary vacancy. The Constitution mandates for the election to be performed as early as possible after the vacancy occurs.

This immediate resignation was driven by his personal health concerns. The President now has to take the call to fill the vacant position in order to ensure a smooth functioning of the Parliament sessions.

The Race for Raisina Hills: Procedure for the Vice-Presidential Election

With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is now tasked with swiftly initiating the process for electing India’s next Vice President.

Procedure for the Vice-Presidential Election

The election procedure for the Vice President is outlined in the Indian Constitution. An electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chooses VP by a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, with voting by secret ballot.

The members of the state legislative assembly, however, do not participate in the election process, unlike in the President’s election.

The eligible candidate must be an Indian citizen and has completed the age of 35 years. The prospective candidate must be proposed by at least 20 electors and seconded by another 20.

The Election Commission of India will soon issue a notification for the timeline of nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, and the polling date.

