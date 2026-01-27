‘Violation Of Propriety’: Uma Bharti Questions UP Government’s Notice To Religious Leader On Shankaracharya Title

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that seeking proof of Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s status as Shankaracharya amounted to a breach of propriety, while making it clear that her remarks should not be seen as criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on X, Bharti stressed that she holds “respect, affection and goodwill” for the Chief Minister and urged people not to misinterpret her statement. She underlined that maintaining law and order is the administration’s responsibility, but questioning a religious title falls outside its jurisdiction.

‘Only Scholars Can Decide Shankaracharya Status’

Bharti said the authority to seek or verify proof of a Shankaracharya’s status rests solely with other Shankaracharyas or a recognised council of scholars. “Demanding such proof is beyond the limits of administrative authority,” she wrote, asserting that this boundary must be respected.

In a separate post, Bharti expressed hope for an amicable resolution between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji Maharaj and the Uttar Pradesh government. She reiterated that while administrative control is necessary, overreach in religious matters can worsen tensions.

Magh Mela Dip Row Triggers Political Reactions

The remarks come amid controversy over claims that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was prevented from taking a ritual dip at the Sangam during the Magh Mela. The Prayagraj administration has denied the allegations, stating that the Shankaracharya arrived without prior permission along with nearly 200 followers at a time of heavy crowding.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said the decision was taken purely from a crowd management and safety perspective.

Mayawati Warns Against Mixing Religion And Politics

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also weighed in, warning that political interference in religious events has increased in recent years, not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the country. Referring to the Prayagraj bathing ceremony dispute, she cautioned that linking religion with politics for narrow gains could deepen social conflicts.

Calling for a swift resolution, Mayawati urged all sides to settle the issue through dialogue and mutual consensus, saying prolonged disputes only add to public unease.

