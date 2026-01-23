LIVE TV
'VIP Chariot, Title Row': Why Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Is At Loggerheads With Magh Mela Admin

Magh Mela in Prayagraj is facing controversy as Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, gets a second notice from the Mela administration. The notice, over alleged VIP procession violations, sparks political outrage. Opposition leaders accuse the Uttar Pradesh government of undermining centuries-old religious traditions.

Magh Mela controversy escalates as Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand receives notice. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 23, 2026 13:50:55 IST

Magh Mela in Prayagraj is witnessing a fresh controversy after the Mela Administration issued a second show-cause notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, over alleged violations of administrative norms during the fair. The notice has sparked political tensions, with opposition parties accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of undermining centuries-old religious traditions.

Why Has Magh Mela Admin Sent A Notice To Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati?

The row originated during Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day of the month-long Magh Mela, when devotees gather at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, for a holy dip.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reportedly attempted to reach the Sangam in a wheeled chariot for his ritual bath. The Mela Administration claimed that VIP processions were restricted on that day due to large crowds at the ghats. Following disagreements with the police, the  Shankaracharya staged a protest, alleging that several of his followers were thrashed by law enforcement while accompanying his chariot.

Also Read: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces 'Ask Nandi' AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

The administration maintains that no ban was imposed on the holy dip itself; the objection was to the manner in which the procession was planned.

According to reports, Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal said, “the Swami was encouraged to take the bath but advised against proceeding in a wheeled palanquin to the Sangam Nose.”

RoweOver The Shankaracharya Title Of  Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

The controversy escalated after the Mela Authority issued a notice questioning Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s continued use of the Shankaracharya title, citing a Supreme Court order from 2022.  

The dispute is rooted in a succession conflict at Jyotirmath, which is currently pending before the Supreme Court. 

The Authority’s notice stated, “in the civil appeal, the applicant has requested the Supreme Court to restrain the Jyotirpeeth of Badrinath or any other organisation from holding any pattabhishek (consecration) ceremony of either Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati or anyone else for being appointed as Shankaracharya of Jyotirpeeth either on October 17, 2022, or thereafter till the captioned appeals are finally heard and decided.”

 Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s Response

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has strongly rejected the Mela Authority’s intervention. In his reply, he stated, “will the administration now decide whether I am Shankaracharya or not? Will the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister decide this? Even the president of the country does not have the right to decide who is Shankaracharya. The decision of a Shankaracharya is done by Shankaracharya.”

He further added, “The Puri Shankaracharya ji did not say anything about me. He neither accepted nor denied if I am Shankaracharya. I have the direct, written, and personal support of two Shankaracharyas, along with silent support of the third. If anyone is raising a question, that person has a corrupt mentality.”

Who Appoints The Shankaracharyas?

The Shankaracharyas are heads of four ancient monastic seats, or maths, established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century to preserve and propagate Advaita Vedanta. The four peethas, Jyotirmath (Uttarakhand), Govardhan Math (Puri), Sringeri (Karnataka), and Sharada Peeth (Dwarka), traditionally oversee different regions of India.

Appointments of Shankaracharyas follow succession within the monastic order, based on scholarly credentials, ascetic discipline, and acceptance by senior monks, rather than state recognition. Disputes arise when endorsement within the religious establishment is contested, as there is no central authority governing all four peethas.

Political Reactions Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Incident

The controversy has drawn sharp political criticism. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of insulting Sanatana Dharma.

“The Jagadguru holds a position even higher than the Vishwaguru. Even the ruler of this world bows in reverence to them. If an officer asks a Shankaracharya for the ‘certificate of his title,’ it would be the greatest insult to our Sanatana Dharma.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also condemned the alleged mistreatment, stating the government disrupted a centuries-old religious tradition by interfering with the customary royal bath at the Sangam.

Also Read: Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Check Out Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Quotes You Can Share With Family And Friends On Basant Panchami

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS