Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

Ask Nandi: To make the pilgrimage experience smoother for millions of devotees, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has recently launched an innovative AI-powered chatbot named ‘Ask Nandi’. The new digital assistant allows devotees to access temple-related information and services from anywhere in the world, directly through the temple’s official website and the other digital platforms.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 23, 2026 11:16:37 IST

Ask Nandi: To make the pilgrimage experience smoother for millions of devotees, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has recently launched an innovative AI-powered chatbot named ‘Ask Nandi’. The new digital assistant allows devotees to access temple-related information and services from anywhere in the world, directly through the temple’s official website and other digital platforms.

Instant Access To Darshan, Aarti, And Prasad Services

The chatbot provides devotees with real-time guidance for darshan and aarti bookings, including special rituals such as Mangala Aarti and other significant ceremonies. Pilgrims can also use the service to order prasad from the temple, ensuring offerings reach their homes conveniently. Additionally, the chatbot offers accurate information about temple timings, ritual schedules, and directions for visitors, 24/7.

For devotees planning to stay in Varanasi, the chatbot also provides details on the availability and booking of Trust guesthouses, making travel planning and accommodation arrangements more straightforward.

‘Ask Nandi’: Multilingual Support For Global Devotees

Understanding that devotees come from across India and abroad, ‘Ask Nandi’ is equipped to communicate in Hindi, English, and other regional languages, breaking language barriers and making information accessible to a wider audience.

Temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan said, “Kashi is now becoming a confluence of ancient traditions and modern technology. The aim of this chatbot is to bridge the gap between devotees and the temple administration. Especially during festivals and crowded times, this technology will make the devotees’ journey more convenient by providing accurate and timely information.”

Devotees can access ‘Ask Nandi’ by visiting the temple’s official website, skvt.org, and clicking the chat icon on the homepage. The chatbot can instantly answer queries related to temple services, rituals, bookings, and other devotional activities, bringing a seamless blend of devotion and technology.

With the launch of this AI-powered service, Kashi Vishwanath Temple has positioned itself at the intersection of tradition and innovation, making religious practices more accessible, organized, and convenient for devotees worldwide.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Tags: AI ChatbotAI-powered chatbot Ask NandiAsk NandiKashi Vishwanath Templemultilingual chatbotShri Kashi Vishwanath

