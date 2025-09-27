LIVE TV
VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate

VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate

Two Muslim girls shared a viral video after being barred from entering a Garba event in Kota, Rajasthan. They revealed a Bajrang Dal notice stating non-Hindus were not allowed. Despite having valid passes, they were denied entry, sparking controversy and online debate.

Muslim girls were stopped from entering a Garba pandal in Rajasthan (Photo: X)
Muslim girls were stopped from entering a Garba pandal in Rajasthan (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 17:48:26 IST

Two muslim girls shared their ordeal in a video rant after they were stopped from entering a garba event in Kota, Rajasthan. In the video, a girl revealed how the event organisers had put up a notice at the gate which mentioned the ordered was passed by Bajrang Dal. 

The notice read that non-Hindus were not allowed in the event and that an investigation would be carried out if found not adhering to the rules.

Another woman shared the passes they bought, revealing that no message was conveyed to them regarding non-hindus not being allowed at the event. 

VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate

Muslim clerics urge youth to avoid Garba

With increased calls by Hindu groups and various BJP leaders to prohibit the entry of Muslims into Garba playgrounds in Madhya Pradesh, at least two leading Muslim religious figures have advised members of their own community not to attend the Hindu festival activities.

Shahar Qazi Maulavi Sayyed, Quazi Ahmad Ali, made a written appeal, asking Muslim elders in Ratlam, a high-context city in western MP, to discourage youngsters, both girls and boys, from attending Garba events. He argued that this would offend the feelings of the Hindu organisers and would not be in line with the principles of Islam.

The Shahar Naib Qazi, Maulana Ali Qadar, made a similar appeal in Bhopal. Instead, he claimed that Garba is purely a Hindu cultural and religious activity, and even proposed legal steps to outlaw non-Hindus, which includes the Muslim schoolgirls, to attend the events.

The comments are against a backdrop of increased tensions that have seen Hindu organisations like the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Bhopal Hindu Utsav Samiti reiterating demands that non-Hindus, especially Muslims, not be allowed to enter Garba areas at any cost.

ALSO READ: Caught Red-Handed: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover In Hotel Room, Pushes Her As She Tries To Raise Her Hand

Tags: Garba eventkota videomuslim girlsnavratri 2025rajasthan

VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate

