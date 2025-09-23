LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

Political drama erupted in Dombivli after Congress leader Mama Pagare posted a morphed video of PM Modi in a saree. In retaliation, BJP workers publicly draped Pagare in a saree, calling it a symbolic protest. The incident has sparked heated exchanges between BJP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Pagare, a veteran Congress functionary from Dombivali, had posted an edited video of PM Modi ( Photo: X)
Pagare, a veteran Congress functionary from Dombivali, had posted an edited video of PM Modi ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 17:42:58 IST

The posting of a social media event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a red saree caused political drama in Dombivali where BJP workers countered the incident by forcing a Congress leader to wear a saree publicly.

This was after a viral video of the Prime Minister morphed was shared on Facebook by a senior Congress leader, Prakash alias Mama Pagare.

The edited video was posted by Pagare, a long-time Congress functionary of Dombivali with the caption of, sorry girls, I also want to remain in trend, on Monday.

The video was filmed to a famous Marathi song “Mi Kashala Arshaat Pahu Ga” with a morphed picture of Modi wearing a saree. The post shortly received harsh criticism on the part of the BJP which Kalyan district unit alleged that Pagare had insulted the Prime Minister.

The local chiefs of the BJP, determined to make some kind of a response, thought up a symbolic protest of their own. On a tip-off that Pagare typically spends the mornings around Manpada Road in Dombivali (East) district BJP chief Nandu Parab, mandal president Karan Jadhav, and party men, including Sandeep Mali and Datta Malekar, challenged him in the early morning on Tuesday, as reported by Loksatta.

BJP Workers Drape a Saree on Congress Leader

Pagare, wearing white kurta, pyjamas and shiny black shoes was taken unawares when BJP workers all around him pounced. They violently threw him a new expensive saree (shaloo), which cost Rs 5,000, bought that morning in a local cloth shop.

“What are you doing?” Pagare allegedly screamed, yet he was made by BJP workers, who told him that he should not do that again. Even the members in the party tapped him on the cheek, in a sarcastic manner, before the crowd broke up.

BJP, in response, talking to the press, the Kalyan district president Nandu Parab defended the act by saying, in addition, that, should someone attempt to defame our senior leaders on social media, we will do the same. 

ALSO READ: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

Tags: bjpcongresshome-hero-pos-8thanetrending newsviral video

RELATED News

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations
Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign
Time To ‘Accelerate’: Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure
Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

LATEST NEWS

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji gets Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Shri Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Dashing Salt-and-Pepper Look At 71st National Awards, Gives Major Veer Throwback Vibes
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

QUICK LINKS