Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi

The posting of a social media event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a red saree caused political drama in Dombivali where BJP workers countered the incident by forcing a Congress leader to wear a saree publicly.

This was after a viral video of the Prime Minister morphed was shared on Facebook by a senior Congress leader, Prakash alias Mama Pagare.

The edited video was posted by Pagare, a long-time Congress functionary of Dombivali with the caption of, sorry girls, I also want to remain in trend, on Monday.

The video was filmed to a famous Marathi song “Mi Kashala Arshaat Pahu Ga” with a morphed picture of Modi wearing a saree. The post shortly received harsh criticism on the part of the BJP which Kalyan district unit alleged that Pagare had insulted the Prime Minister.

The local chiefs of the BJP, determined to make some kind of a response, thought up a symbolic protest of their own. On a tip-off that Pagare typically spends the mornings around Manpada Road in Dombivali (East) district BJP chief Nandu Parab, mandal president Karan Jadhav, and party men, including Sandeep Mali and Datta Malekar, challenged him in the early morning on Tuesday, as reported by Loksatta.

BJP Workers Drape a Saree on Congress Leader

Pagare, wearing white kurta, pyjamas and shiny black shoes was taken unawares when BJP workers all around him pounced. They violently threw him a new expensive saree (shaloo), which cost Rs 5,000, bought that morning in a local cloth shop.

“What are you doing?” Pagare allegedly screamed, yet he was made by BJP workers, who told him that he should not do that again. Even the members in the party tapped him on the cheek, in a sarcastic manner, before the crowd broke up.

BJP, in response, talking to the press, the Kalyan district president Nandu Parab defended the act by saying, in addition, that, should someone attempt to defame our senior leaders on social media, we will do the same.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset