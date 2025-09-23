Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony looking all dapper in a black bandhgala. King Khan sat next to Rani Mukerji, who will receive the Best Actress.

Shah Rukh Khan, as soon as he arrived, got hounded by the paparazzi, while Mohanlal, who will also be honoured today at the prestigious event, got ignored as he waited patiently behind the group of paparazzi. At one point, Mohanlal seemed a bit visibly upset as he was standing alone while SRK was getting clicked.





