Home > Entertainment > Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

The spotlight will shine on Indian cinema today as the prestigious National Film Awards 2025 ceremony takes place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 23, 2025. The event began at 4 PM, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours, recognizing the finest films of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal at 71st National Film Awards (Photo: X)
Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal at 71st National Film Awards (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 16:03:19 IST

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony looking all dapper in a black bandhgala. King Khan sat next to Rani Mukerji, who will receive the Best Actress.

Shah Rukh Khan, as soon as he arrived, got hounded by the paparazzi, while Mohanlal, who will also be honoured today at the prestigious event, got ignored as he waited patiently behind the group of paparazzi. At one point, Mohanlal seemed a bit visibly upset as he was standing alone while SRK was getting clicked. 

ALSO READ: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

Tags: 71st national film awards71st national film awards 2025 best actorhome-hero-pos-1mohanlalshah rukh khan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

