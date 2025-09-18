Viral Video From South Delhi Shows Cops Thrashed, Humiliated While Arresting Wanted Criminal | Watch
Viral Video From South Delhi Shows Cops Thrashed, Humiliated While Arresting Wanted Criminal | Watch

Viral Video From South Delhi Shows Cops Thrashed, Humiliated While Arresting Wanted Criminal | Watch

A shocking viral video from South Delhi shows cops being beaten, stripped, and forced to flee while trying to arrest wanted criminal Azam. His family attacked the police, smashed cars, and helped him escape. A fresh case has been registered.

Viral video from South Delhi shows cops beaten, stripped, and chased away by a criminal’s family (Photo: X/@PrashantInsp)
Viral video from South Delhi shows cops beaten, stripped, and chased away by a criminal’s family (Photo: X/@PrashantInsp)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 18, 2025 07:28:03 IST

New Delhi is once again shocked by a brazen assault on law and order. In a spine-chilling incident from South Delhi’s Chandan Holla area, police officers attempting to arrest a wanted criminal were brutally beaten and forced to escape after being attacked by the accused and his relatives. Videos of the violent clash have gone viral, exposing how criminals openly challenge the police in the national capital.

According to officials, the shocking incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Monday when a police team went to arrest Azam, a notorious “bad character” with a criminal record. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued against him in a case registered on July 28 at Fatehpur Beri police station. That case itself was linked to the assault of public servants and stolen property.



But what followed was nothing short of anarchy. Instead of surrendering, Azam, aided by his family members, launched a violent assault on the police team. Viral videos show fewer than 10 cops surrounded and attacked by a large mob, including women. In one horrifying clip, a policeman is seen stripped topless and kicked mercilessly, while others are chased away. Another video shows men smashing the windows of a car, further fueling outrage.

Police confirmed that their personnel sustained injuries during the attack, though they were termed “minor.” Azam, the prime accused, managed to flee in the chaos. Shockingly, this is not the first time his name has come up in such criminal activities, yet he continues to roam free while cops are humiliated in broad daylight.

The incident has sparked anger over how criminals in Delhi openly defy law enforcement, raising serious questions about police safety and the brazenness of repeat offenders. If wanted criminals can strip, thrash, and chase away officers carrying warrants, what does it say about the state of law and order in the capital?

QUICK LINKS