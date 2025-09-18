Viral Video From South Delhi Shows Cops Thrashed, Humiliated While Arresting Wanted Criminal | Watch

New Delhi is once again shocked by a brazen assault on law and order. In a spine-chilling incident from South Delhi’s Chandan Holla area, police officers attempting to arrest a wanted criminal were brutally beaten and forced to escape after being attacked by the accused and his relatives. Videos of the violent clash have gone viral, exposing how criminals openly challenge the police in the national capital.

According to officials, the shocking incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Monday when a police team went to arrest Azam, a notorious “bad character” with a criminal record. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued against him in a case registered on July 28 at Fatehpur Beri police station. That case itself was linked to the assault of public servants and stolen property.

दिल्ली के फतेहपुर बेरी में महिलाएं पुलिस अधिकारियों से मारपीट अपने रिश्तेदार और इलाके के घोषित अपराधी आजम को छुड़ाने के लिए हंगामा कर रही पुलिस आजम को NBW पर अरेस्ट करने गई थी पुलिस ने संयम दिखाते हुए किसी भी महिला के साथ हाथापाई नहीं की पर आजम फरार हो गया सभी की खिलाफ केस दर्ज pic.twitter.com/Ds34URh0oV — Îñsp Prashant (@PrashantInsp) September 17, 2025







But what followed was nothing short of anarchy. Instead of surrendering, Azam, aided by his family members, launched a violent assault on the police team. Viral videos show fewer than 10 cops surrounded and attacked by a large mob, including women. In one horrifying clip, a policeman is seen stripped topless and kicked mercilessly, while others are chased away. Another video shows men smashing the windows of a car, further fueling outrage.

Police confirmed that their personnel sustained injuries during the attack, though they were termed “minor.” Azam, the prime accused, managed to flee in the chaos. Shockingly, this is not the first time his name has come up in such criminal activities, yet he continues to roam free while cops are humiliated in broad daylight.

The incident has sparked anger over how criminals in Delhi openly defy law enforcement, raising serious questions about police safety and the brazenness of repeat offenders. If wanted criminals can strip, thrash, and chase away officers carrying warrants, what does it say about the state of law and order in the capital?

