Viral Video: Kanika Kapoor And Malaika Arora’s Live Concert Fails With Empty Chairs And Dead Audience, Internet Dubs It ‘Mind Numbing Nonsense’

A recent live performance by Kanika Kapoor and Malaika Arora has become a viral sensation for the wrong reasons, with clips showing an empty audience and a lack of enthusiasm. The concert, anticipated to be crowded, was seemingly empty, with a lack of audience enthusiasm. Footage posted on social media reveals lukewarm responses, even to hit songs, prompting questions about the falling attendance and audience participation at concerts.

Kanika Kapoor, in the viral video can be seen hyping the crowd while Malika can be seen grooving to her tunes but looking at the video, it appears the audience is not paying attention.

Kanika Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s live concert fails

Although Kapoor and Arora have not responded to the video, it has generated contrasting opinions, ranging from insufficient marketing strategies to evolving audience tastes.

Audience zero reaction at Kanika Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s live concert 🤡 pic.twitter.com/oMjMzGko4c — Nand@n (@nandantwts) April 26, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one user commented, “Ye log baithe tho h mein toh Ghar chle jaati.” Another mocked, “I got embarrassed through the screen.”

One user added, “I dont understand why she considers herself as a singer. Ek chitiya kalaiyan hit hogaya toh thori kuch bhi gaane lage gi. And malaika is standing facing the crowd, she should turn back.”

And, a person said, “This happens when you hear Auto tune singers performing live, these people are in shock bro.” The next one added, “Paiso ke leya kya kya karna padta hai aunty ko.”

One user said, “There’s more energy at a funeral. Mind numbing nonsense.” One posted, “Audience paid to attend this or audience were paid to attend?,” and another concluded, “Auto tune off ho gaya hoga galti se. Full sympathy with baby doll sone di.”

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