77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day with a remarkable fusion of Vande Mataram’s 150-year heritage. The Chief Guests are Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day on Monday, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli, two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India’s top shuttler Lakshya Sen, Indian all-rounder Rinku Singh, and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla greeted each other. Wishes flooded in for India’s 77th Republic Day celebration. On his Instagram account, Virat Kohli shared a photo that read, “Happy Republic Day.” We honour the Constitution and the principles that make us a country today. India is steadfast in its solidarity. “Jai Hind, happy Republic Day.” Additionally, Neeraj Chopra wrote on his Instagram account, “Happy Republic Day.”

Lakshya Sen, one of India’s best shuttlers, posted on Instagram, saying, “What a sensation that is! Happy Republic Day, and a reminder of who I stand for.” In an Instagram post, Indian batsman Rinku Singh also wished everyone a happy Republic Day, writing, “Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.”

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla’s Wishes

In an X post, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla expressed his best wishes for the momentous occasion, writing, “Heartiest Greetings on 77th Republic Day of India.” It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the eternal principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that unite our diverse country. This Republic Day, may we be motivated to put the country before ourselves, respect constitutional morals, and collaborate to create an India that is resilient, caring, and loyal to its founding principles. “Jai Hind.”

In a message, former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag sent his best wishes, saying, “There’s an intoxication in the pride of the Tricolour. The splendour of the motherland is intoxicating. This Tricolour will be unfurled everywhere. This drunkenness is an honour for India. Warmest regards on this Independence Day!’. In an X post, Harbhajan Singh also sent his wishes, writing, “Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.”

Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26 every year, commemorates the day that India formally became a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic in 1950 when it ratified its Constitution. The day has great historical significance because it signifies the end of India’s protracted independence movement and the creation of a constitutional government based on equality, justice, liberty, and brotherhood.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs