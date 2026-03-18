‘Walks In Like A ‘Tapori’, Heckles Those Giving Interviews’: Kangana Ranaut Launches Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP, on Wednesday sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his conduct in Parliament, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of “heckling” fellow parliamentarians during interactions.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, “We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a ‘tapori’ and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame.”

Open letter demands apology

Her remarks come amid a wider controversy following an open letter signed by 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers, who have called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his actions at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament on March 12, where he was seen having tea and biscuits.

The letter, led by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, described the incident as “deeply concerning” and said it reflected a “conscious disregard for parliamentary authority.”

Tea-on-steps controversy

Speaking to ANI, Vaid criticised Gandhi’s behaviour, saying it does not suit the position he holds. He said, “84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP.”

He further demanded an apology, urging Gandhi to act in line with the responsibilities of his role. “We want him to understand this and apologise to the nation for all that has happened until now. Despite Speaker Om Birla appealing to him to maintain the dignity of the house, Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand. He has made a laughingstock of himself. We want him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. There should be humbleness, not arrogance & sense of entitlement. What happened on 12th March was deplorable. Rahul Gandhi must understand his responsibility, because people listen when he speaks. The aspirations of the nation rest on the discussion that takes place in the Parliament and the laws emerging from it,” he said.

The signatories, in their letter, stressed that Parliament is not a place for “spectacle or political theatre,” and said Gandhi’s actions reflect a disregard for established norms and decorum.

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