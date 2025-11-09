LIVE TV
Want To Set Up A Shop Inside Mumbai Metro Stations? MMMOCL Announces Retail Space Leasing for Entrepreneurs

MMMOCL has invited entrepreneurs to set up shops inside Mumbai Metro stations along Line 2A and Line 7. Over 472 kiosks and commercial spaces are available on lease, with no turnover condition for single kiosks. Applications close on November 15 at mahatenders.gov.in.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 9, 2025 18:25:43 IST

Mumbai’s bustling metro stations may soon turn into the city’s newest commercial hotspots. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has announced a golden business opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to set up retail outlets inside Mumbai Metro stations.

According to MMMOCL’s announcement on X, entrepreneurs can now apply for long-term retail licences to open kiosks and commercial stores across Metro Line 2A (Andheri West to Dahisar East) and Metro Line 7 (Gundavali to Dahisar East). In total, 472 kiosks, 25 commercial blocks and 68,166 sq. ft. of retail space have been offered on lease, making this one of the largest retail space allotments inside a metro network.

Aiming vibrant commercial hubs

The corporation aims to convert metro stations into vibrant commercial hubs, offering businesses a chance to tap into massive daily commuter traffic. From food and beverages to fashion, salons, convenience services and more, entrepreneurs can choose from a variety of business categories. MMMOCL has also clarified that for single kiosks, there will be no turnover-sharing requirement, reducing compliance pressure on new or small business owners.

With thousands of passengers travelling daily, metro stations offer high visibility, guaranteed footfall and the potential to build customer loyalty. Promoting the opportunity, MMMOCL urged business owners to “Grow your business where Mumbai moves.”

This project also aligns with the government’s larger vision to streamline metro operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. A newly formed high-level committee, chaired by MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, will explore integrating various metro agencies under a unified Metro Rail authority for better coordination and efficiency.

How to Apply

Entrepreneurs and business owners interested in setting up a shop can apply through mahatenders.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is November 15, 6 PM. Queries can be raised via email at dgmco@mmmocl.co.in or by calling +91 (22) 35001854.

With this initiative, MMMOCL is not just offering retail space it is inviting “Metropreneurs” to become part of Mumbai’s rapidly expanding transit economy, where commerce meets convenience and brands grow where the city moves.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 6:25 PM IST
